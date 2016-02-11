Death of New Orleans waiter Marvin 'Word' Day sparks moving anecdotes

Condolences are pouring in for a fistbumping waiter at one of New Orleans' iconic restaurants.

The family of Marvin 'Word' Day, who served up smiles and good cheer along with his signature "word" at the Camellia Grill, confirmed his death Wednesday.

Day, who was 50 years old, had previously had heart trouble, reports WGNO. He worked at the Camellia Grill for more than two decades.

The restaurant, which has been serving classic diner fare since 1946, has been popular for generations with college students, residents and tourists --and often has a long line to get in. It is known for its menu of comfort foods, such as oversized omelettes and cheeseburgers, served at a counter by wait staff bantering with customers and one another. When the Camellia Grill reopened after being closed for nearly 20 months due to Hurricane Katrina, many diners looked to see if Day was there.

Customers took to social media sites, such as Facebook and Reddit, to swap their stories of how Day’s gregarious manner was part of the experience at Camellia. One post referenced a 2004 quote Day gave to The Times-Picayune explaining his favorite expression.

"The customers, they may leave not knowing our names, but they'll know our secret language. We have a code, where after... Posted by Brian Silberman on Wednesday, February 10, 2016

“He was hilarious. Always asked if you wanted vodka in your OJ,” wrote one Reddit user.

“When I was in school, he used to give me a free piece of pie when I brought in a good report card. He will be missed greatly,” noted another.

“RIP my friend. I hope his loved ones take solace in the fact that this man was loved by the entire city. Definition of living life to the fullest. I look forward to the fist bump when we meet again,” said another.