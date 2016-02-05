7 reasons to eat Nutella today

Over the years, Nutella has built up a cult following. And although we're pretty sure there's no reason not to eat this chocolatey-hazelnut spread, here are seven delicious reasons, especially since today is World Nutella Day.

1. M&M Nutella Popcorn

This Nutella Popcorn is the perfect movie night snack. You won’t be able to resist eating this sweet and salty treat. For more recipes like this check out Insidebrucrewlife.com.

Recipe: M&M Nutella Popcorn

2. Cheesecake Nutella Twists

Crescent rolls filled with Nutella and a cheesecake filling...you know you want this for breakfast. For more recipes like this, visit Insidebrucrewlife.com.

Recipe: Cheesecake Nutella Twists

3. Nutella Cookies and Cream Pie

This creamy Nutella cheesecake pie topped with chocolate cookies is sure to have you smiling in no time at all. For more recipes like this, visit Insidebrucrewlife.com.

Recipe: Nutella Cookies and Cream Pie

4. Coconut Nutella Latte

This Coconut Nutella Latte is the perfect coffee drink to enjoy when you have time to sit and relax. For more recipes like this, visit Insidebrucrewlife.com.

Recipe: Coconut Nutella Latte

5. Nutella Mousse Trifle

Nutella? Mousse? Triffle? Need we say more? For more recipes like this, visit SomethingSwanky.com.

Recipe: Nutella Mousse Trifle

6. Grilled Peanut Butter Butella and Banana Sammy

Sometimes you just need a grilled peanut butter, banana and Nutella sandwich. Don’t you think? For more recipes like this, visit OhSweetBasil.com.

Recipe: Grilled Peanut Butter Butella and Banana Sammy

7. Caramel and Nutella Hazelnut Brownies

Soft, chewy, moist these brownies are more than perfect all by themselves but they would also be great with a scoop of ice cream on the side. For more recipes like this, visit OhSweetBasil.com.

Recipe: Caramel and Nutella Hazelnut Brownies