11 crazy-delicious Super Bowl dips

Game day means time for some serious snacking. They key to any great party is to keep the food coming--and big bowls of delicious dips are certain to keep hungry crowds at bay.

So grab some chips and get your dip on with these flavorful -- and colorful -- recipes.

1. Cucumber Yogurt Dip

If you enjoy the taste of plain yogurt and refreshing, crisp cucumber, then this is the dip for you.

Recipe: Cucumber Yogurt Dip

2. Individual 7-Layer Dips

These mini dips from The Girl Who Ate Everything can be individualized for any party goer. Experiment with vegan-only cups or add some of your favorite ingredients for a unique dipping experience.

Recipe: Individual 7-Layer Dips

3. BLT Super Bowl Dip

More bacon, please. This creamy dip from The Girl Who Ate Everything has all of the flavor from the classic sandwich. The dip must be served with Frito corn chips - it's the only way to go.

Recipe: BLT Super Bowl Dip

4. Creamy Pizza Dip

Cheese? Check. Pepperoni? Check. This creamy dip is a pizza lover's paradise. Keep plenty of fresh French bread on hand for dipping.

Recipe: Creamy Pizza Dip

5. Cheesy Spinach and Bacon Dip

We’ve put a twist on the classic spinach dip. Also try substituting half a package of fresh spinach to give it a fresh flavor.

Recipe: Cheesy Spinach and Bacon Dip

6. Cookies & Cream Cheese Football Dip

Who says savory dips should have all the fun? This sweet dessert dip is a no-fail crowd pleaser. Serve with pretzels or fresh fruit.

Recipe: Cookies & Cream Cheese Football Dip

7. Cold Crawfish Dip

Make this dip a day ahead and let the Cajun flavors meld.

Recipe: Cold Crawfish Dip

8. Hot Hamburger Dip

Burger lovers rejoice. This dip can be used as more than a party favorite: on a roll as a sandwich, or topped with sour cream and a side of cornbread.

Recipe: Hot Hamburger Dip

9. Crockpot Spinach and Artichoke Dip

This is a classic recipe that will keep your guests dipping all night long.

Recipe: Crockpot Spinach and Artichoke Dip

10. Vegan Citrus Quinoa Dip

This dip can be served hot or cold, making it a winner at any time of the year. To top it all is the fact that it’s vegan. Sneak it into a football party and guests will be none the wiser.

Recipe: Fresh & Co's Vegan Citrus Quinoa Dip

11. Hummus with Tahini

This Levantine dip is going to please the senses and satisfy your craving for something salty. This dip can be eaten plain or with fresh vegetables or chips.

Recipe: Hummus with Tahini