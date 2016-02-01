19 sweet and sinful cocktails for Valentine's Day
If you're planning a romantic meal at home this Valentine's Day, make sure you have the perfect cocktail to start the evening off right. From sweet and fruity to aromatic and refreshing, these decadent creations will set the mood.
1. Valentine’s Night Romance
A classic combination of berries and cream will put you in the mood for love.
Recipe: Valentine's Night Romance
2. Strawberry Sparkle
Nothing says romance quite like champagne and fresh fruit.
Recipe: Strawberry Sparkle
3. Passion Martini
Tropical flavors meet smooth vodka in this passionate concoction.
Recipe: Passion Martini
4. St. Germain cocktail
"This cocktail is great for Valentine's Day because it adds an intimate level to the experience by sharing the carafe. The St-Germain Cocktail itself is an elegant and crisp cocktail that is a lovely addition to the night," celebrated NYC bartender Meaghan Dorman of the Raines Law Room told FoxNews.com.
5. Blushing Date
This fun and flirty cocktail made with TY KU Soju, raspberry liqueur, pink grapefruit juice and grenadine may cause you to reminisce with your significant other about your first date.
Recipe: Blushing Date
6. Lover's Paradise
With just one decadent sip, your lover will definitely be ready for an evening of true romance.
Recipe: Lover's Paradise
7. Vino and Vigor
Spice up your night with this spicy brew.
Recipe: Vino and Vigor Cocktail
8. Sweet & Seductive Sweetheart
A fruity cocktail with a fresh twist.
Recipe: Sweet & Seductive Sweetheart
9. Honey Drop Martini
Whip up this special cocktail for your own honey.
Recipe: Honey Drop Martini
10. Pink Squirrel
This decadent drink blends ice cream with alcohol for a satisfying end to any romantic meal.
Recipe: Pink Squirrel
11. Spiced Sangria Kiss
A batch of this fresh and lightly-spiced sangria will get the party started.
Recipe: Spiced Sangria Kiss
12. Cupid's Arrow
Making this drink requires a little bit of artistry, but the final result is worth the flair.
Recipe: Cupid's Arrow
13. Grapefruit Crush
This simple yet refreshing sparkler will dazzle your crush.
Recipe: Grapefruit Crush
14. Raspberry Chocolate Kiss Martini
Chocolate lovers will want more than one of this tasty, dessert-like creation.
Recipe: Raspberry Chocolate Kiss Martini
15. Whiskey Kiss
This innocently named drink packs a punch with Irish whiskey.
Recipe: Whiskey Kiss
16. St. Skinny Valentine
Bring a taste of the tropics to the table with this fruity concoction.
Recipe: St. Skinny Valentine
17. Midnight Lover
Skip the chocolates and sip this sinfully delicious drink for dessert instead.
Recipe: Midnight Lover
18. French Kiss Iced Tea
The Long Island Iced Tea has been given a Valentine's Day makeover.
Recipe: French Kiss Iced Tea
19. Kappa Kiss
You’ll never guess the secret ingredient in this romantic drink.
Recipe: Kappa Kiss