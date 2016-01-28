America's top 5 pizza restaurants

While pizza may have originated in Italy, Americans have taken the tasty Mediterranean delicacy to a whole new level, experimenting with different crusts, cheeses and creative toppings. Given the popularity of the pizza joint, finding the perfect pie is no easy task.

Gayot sampled slices from New York to Los Angeles and beyond to bring you our list of the best pizza places in the U.S. Whether you prefer New York-style thin-crust slices or traditional, wood-fired Neapolitan pies, these establishments are sure to impress with their fresh, artisan ingredients and handcrafted approach to pizza.

1. Tavola - New York, NY

Chef-owner Nicola Accardi pays tribute to his family's Italian roots at Tavola in New York City. The double wood-burning oven, made from Mount Vesuvius volcanic clay, features one for roasting and another for reaching the soaring temperatures necessary for producing authentic Neapolitan pizza. Try the pie topped with littleneck clams, mozzarella, roasted garlic and peperoncini.

2. Pizzeria Beddia - Philadelphia, PA

Pizzeria Beddia, part of Philadelphia's new wave of artisan pizza restaurants, is turning out some big flavors from its tiny storefront. You have to stop by in person to place your order, which might take an hour or more to fill on a busy weekend night. The wait is worth it for these crispy pies with crusts that give a satisfying snap and a well-edited list of locally-sourced toppings.

3. Proof Pizza & Pasta - Miami, FL

At Proof Pizza & Pasta in Miami, the focus is on Neapolitan-style wood-fired pies and house-made pasta. Keep it classic and go for the margherita, or select something more unusual, such as a pizza topped with oxtail, mozzarella, black garlic, thyme and caramelized onions.

4. Mother Dough - Los Angeles, CA

The Neapolitan-style pizza at Mother Dough in Los Angeles is made from a sourdough starter that yields a nicely charred crust. It's just chewy enough, with a depth of flavor. Purists go for the margherita with buffalo mozzarella.

5. Ken’s Artisan Pizza - Portland, OR

Owner and co-founder Ken Forkish brings his perfectionist nature to Ken's Artisan Pizza in Portland, Oregon. The wood-fired oven is so hot that the pies, with their thin, crispy crusts, cook in just minutes. Pizza toppings tend toward minimalist, and include soppressata, anchovies and olives.

