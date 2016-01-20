The world's hottest hot sauces

For those who are fans of spicy food, hot sauce is an indispensable condiment. But beyond the mild kick of traditional hot sauces like Tabasco and Cholula lies a huge ecosystem of intensely spicy hot sauces and their fiercely devoted fans, known as chileheads. If you fall into that group, this list is for you, because these hot sauces are the spiciest on earth.

1. CaJohns Get Bitten Black Mamba Six: 6 million Scoville Units

Here it is folks, the spiciest hot sauce on the market that isn’t a pure extract and can easily be purchased online. Made by CaJohns, it contains chocolate habanero peppers and a hefty dose of 6 million Scoville Unit extract. If you eat this, it very well might be the spiciest thing you ever eat. Or the

2. CaJohns Z… Nothing Beyond: 4 million Scoville Units

This lovely concoction starts with papaya, guava, pineapple, banana, and passion fruit, and is then kicked up about 4 million or so notches by the addition of habaneros and pure capsaicin extract.

3. Mad Dog 44 Magnum: 4 million Scoville Units

This sauce is made with pure capsaicin extract, which reaches an insane 4 million Scoville Units. Add this to your food one drop at a time, or better yet, don’t add any at all. If you feel like playing a legendary prank on your fraternity brothers the next time you make a batch of chili, you can buy a bottle for $38 here.

4. Pepper Palace The Hottest Sauce in the Universe, The 2nd Dimension: 3.5 million Scoville Units

There’s a good chance that the folks at Pepper Palace weren’t exaggerating when they called this concoction the universe’s hottest. Forty pounds of ghost chiles go into every batch, and according to the company the stuff contains a ludicrous 3.5 million Scoville Units, making it 700 times spicier than Tabasco. We’re getting into some crazy territory here, and if you’re insane enough to try it, you can purchase it through the Pepper Palace website for $14.95.

5. CaJohns Mongoose: 3 million Scoville Units

It can be safely said that CaJohns produces the spiciest varieties of hot sauce on earth, and this one isn’t even close to the hottest! Made with ghost and fatali chiles, this sauce is described by the company as “slow and excruciating.” Sounds like fun!

6. Blair’s 3 A.M. Reserve: 2 million Scoville Units

If the 2 AM Reserve isn’t hot enough for you, you could always kick it up one more notch with the 3 AM reserve. It’s 20 percent hotter than the original, and a drop of this stuff on your tongue will most likely alter your entire outlook on the universe. For the truly brave (crazy?), a three-ounce bottle sells for $49.95. It comes in a funky bottle, signed by Blair himself.

