Bethenny Frankel's best tips for making your resolution stick

Make 2016 different than any other year by making a realistic resolution. You want to think of something that will have a lasting change on your life and keep you motivated longer than the month of January.

Bethenny Frankel of Skinnygirl Cocktails came up with six ways to keep your resolution for the long haul and resist the urge to give up.

1. Make a realistic goal.

“Choose one resolution and make it specific,” Frankel says. “For example, instead of saying you’ll exercise more, resolve to go to the gym at least once a week. And if you can’t make it to the gym, don’t be hard on yourself. Fit in your workout whenever you can, like a yoga video at home.”

2. Write it down.

“Put your resolution in writing. For added motivation, post it on social media and enlist your friends for encouragement.”

3. Set a date.

“Give yourself a deadline, and set mini-goals throughout to track your progress,” recommends Frankel.

4. Don't get discouraged.

“Not everything goes as planned, and sometimes things take longer than expected,” she says. “Say yes to yourself, and embrace the setbacks as a reminder to stick to your guns!”

Check out more New Year's Resolution tips from Frankel.

More from The Daily Meal

10 Food Resolutions for the New Year

50 Recipes for Your New Year’s Weight-Loss Resolution

The Best Cookbooks of 2015

101 Soups for All Seasons