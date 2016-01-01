Best paleo cookbooks to get you cooking like a caveman

The Paleo diet favors fresh, whole foods like fruits, vegetables, meats and nuts rather than processed ingredients. Great for those on a low-carb, gluten-free or high-protein regimen, it has also proven successful for managing celiac and other autoimmune diseases.

While the cuisine may sound limiting, the best Paleo recipes prove that you can still be creative with your menus. Check out these user-friendly Paleo cookbooks to find everything from sharable Mediterranean dishes to decadent, naturally sweetened desserts.

1. The Zenbelly Cookbook: An Epicurean’s Guide to Paleo Cuisine

In "The Zenbelly Cookbook," Simone Miller draws on her experience as a chef and caterer to ease the transition to preparing Paleo meals. Besides great insider tips, from choosing the right knife to julienning a carrot, Miller provides a primer on ingredient measurements and an instructive breakdown of recipes. Her family-friendly dishes and refreshing menu ideas make creating a Paleo feast a breeze.

2. Gather: The Art of Paleo Entertaining

Don't let your dietary restrictions get in the way of a great party. With "Gather: The Art of Paleo Entertaining," authors Haley Mason and Bill Staley show how to impress uninitiated guests with a multicultural Paleo menu. Dishes like Costillitas (Cuban-style baby back ribs) and General Tso's Chicken are perfect for large family get-togethers, while the recipes can be scaled back to a party of two. Organized by season to ensure the freshest ingredients, the book also offers tips on pulling off an elegant holiday feast.

3. Mediterranean Paleo Cooking

A true labor of love, "Mediterranean Paleo Cooking" is a collaborative effort from nutritionist Caitlin Weeks and her Algerian chef husband, Nabil Boumrar. Together, they explore the flavors of Boumrar's native North Africa, offering an array of gluten-free, Paleo-friendly recipes such as cinnamon-braised beef, almond meatball soup and spicy chicken tagine. Staples like falafel, moussaka, hummus and pita bread are also included, along with multicourse menu plans — providing home cooks with the necessary tools for a Mediterranean-themed dinner party.

4. Paleo Home Cooking: Flavorful Recipes for a Healthy, Gluten-Free Lifestyle

"Paleo Home Cooking" caters to gluten-free newbies and veterans alike. Author Sonia Lacasse clearly lays out which foods you'll target, which you may occasionally indulge in and which you must "absolutely, positively stay away from." Among its 150 delectable recipes are homemade nut butters, naturally sweetened desserts, salads to last all week and scrumptious seafood and meat dishes, such as Hearty Meatballs in Wild Mushroom Sauce or Paleo Moussaka with creamy eggplant, spicy lamb and béchamel sauce.

5. The Paleo Approach Cookbook

This cookbook companion to "The Paleo Approach" offers a wealth of information. It shows you how to make a smooth transition to the diet — whether you're a novice in the kitchen, on a tight budget or limited on time. Author Sarah Ballantyne specifically addresses readers with autoimmune diseases, yet "The Paleo Approach Cookbook" has universal appeal thanks to its user-friendly mix of flavorful recipes and insightful kitchen tips.

