12 sweet and simple Christmas desserts

If you've spent hours-- even days-- planning, prepping and cooking your Christmas meal, the last thing you want to do is spend more time cobbling together a difficult dessert. The holidays should be spent enjoying friends and family, so don't stress about the end of the meal.

Try one of these simple, yet festive and delicious desserts. No one will be complaining at the end of the night and every sweet tooth is sure to be satisfied.

1. Peppermint Bark Cookies

Festive, merry, crunchy and chocolately. These easy to make cookies not only look like the holidays but with smooth chocolate and refreshing peppermint, they certainly taste like Christmas spirit.

Recipe: Peppermint Bark Cookies

2. Shortbread and Eggnog Pudding Trifles

A creamy, dreamy twist on a favorite holiday drink. These cute little puddings from Sprinkle Bakes can be adorned with any festive garnish you prefer.

Recipe: Shortbread and Eggnog Pudding Trifles

3. Pumpkin Gingerbread Cake with Spiced Buttercream

Pumpkin keeps this gingerbread cake moist and decadent-- but it's still very easy to make.

Recipe: Pumpkin Gingerbread Cake with Spices Buttercream

4. Cranberry-Cinnamon Cheesecake

No guest will be able to resist this combination of the smooth and creamy filling with a tart and tangy topping. The red and white colors also make a truly festive presentation.

Recipe: Cranberry Cinnamon Cheesecake

5. White Chocolate Coffee

How about some white chocolate coffee to serve your guests at Christmas? This is best made fresh but you can stir the ingredients together ahead of time and wait until serving time to steam it. Experiment with this versatile dessert drink by adding Hershey Kisses or peppermint chips to the coffee. Use your imagination and see what flavors you can come up with.

Recipe: White Chocolate Coffee

6. White Chocolate Apple Pie Fondue

Fondues are an easy way to end the night-- just heat up some chocolate and get dipping. Serve with plenty of fresh fruit, which will be welcome after a meal on the heavy side, or cut up bits of brownies, cake and holiday cookies.

Recipe: White Chocolate Apple Pie Fondue

7. Candied Pecans

These make a great gift for anyone who needs a little special something this holiday season! Pass them around before or after the big holiday meal for a sweet treat that will anyone in the Christmas spirit.

Recipe: Candied Pecans

8. Spiced Apple Cheesecake Tart

For a slight twist on pie, this cheesecake tart features warm apple flavors with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Recipe: Spices Apple Cheesecake Tart

9. Peppermint Cream Cheese Frosting

Christmas is almost here and that means it’s time to make some delicious treats for parties and family get-togethers. This peppermint cream cheese frosting will be hit with guests young and old. The flavor is delightful and you can add it to cupcakes (we used chocolate), cakes, pies and other treats.

Recipe: Peppermint Cream Cheese Frosting

10. Simple Apple Cobbler

No time to wait for apples to bake? Use Boston Market's cinnamon spiced apples as a base for this simple fruit-based dessert.

Recipe: Apple Cobbler

11. No-bake Snickers Caramel Apple Pie

Apples, snickers and caramel! Oh my! This simple but satisfying dessert requires no bake time.

Recipe: No-bake Snickers Caramel Apple Pie

12. Peppermint Hot Chocolate Biscotti

Making your own biscotti is a cinch-- most of the magic happens in the oven. Decorate your cookies with white chocolate and festive peppermint pieces.

Recipe: Peppermint Hot Chocolate Biscotti