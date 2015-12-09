Snappy facts you never knew about Snapple

Since 1972, Snapple has won the hearts of many and has become a staple drink in America­ — New York in particular.

It all started with a trio of friends: Leonard Marsh, Hyman Golden, and Arnold Greenburg, who sold fruit juices under the company name Unadulterated Food Products. In the midst of the soda-pop craze sweeping the nation, these New York natives simply wanted to create a healthier, more natural beverage for America to enjoy.

With flavors like Peach Tea, Lemon Tea, and Kiwi Strawberry, Snapple has made quite the reputation for itself in regards to its delicious taste.

In the mood for a refreshing bottle of Snapple? Check out some fun facts about this popular drink brand.

1. It has changed owners a lot.

Since it began, Snapple has changed ownership numerous times. Quaker Oats Company bought Snapple from its founders in 1994, and then sold to Triarc (now called The Wendy's Company) in 1997. After that, Cadbury Schweppes purchased it in 2000. In 2008, Cadbury spun it off to Dr. Pepper, which is now the Dr Pepper Snapple Group.

2. It left its Long Island roots behind.

ver heard someone say, “New Yorkers love their Snapple?” This originally came about because Snapple was once a Long Island based company. Now, it calls Plano, Texas, home.

3. The forumla has changed over the years.

No more high fructose corn syrup. Since 2009, Snapple has been sweetening its drinks without this controversial ingredient. Though the company’s goal has always been to provide a healthier beverage than its competitors, these changes have made it a force to reckon with in the beverage industry. Plenty of companies have been removing high fructose corn syrup from their products in the last year or so, but Snapple was ahead of the curve.

4. It used to have a famous spokeswoman.

Wendy Kaufman, the Snapple Lady, was an iconic personality for the brand. After joining the company in 1992, she was the go-to source for any in-person questions related to Snapple. She was also known for answering fan mail on commercials. Unfortunately, she was let go when Quaker Oaks purchased the company — but Triarc reinstated her when they took over.

5. It's named after apple juice.

Unadulterated Food Products, Inc. was one of the first companies in the United States to make juices with more natural ingredients than soda. In the late 1970’s, Snappy Apple Juice became one of Unadulterated Food Products’ best sellers. By morphing “snappy” and “apple” into one, they created the name, “Snapple.”

Check out more snappy Snapple drink facts.

More from The Daily Meal

10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Costco Food Court

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Tropicana

America’s 35 Favorite Pizzerias

The Definitive Ranking of Your Favorite Condiments