6 holiday gifts for the wine lover who has everything

’Tis the season of giving, and wine and its accessories are at the top of many lists. While a reasonably priced bottle of chardonnay or pinot noir will do for a novice, what about the more experienced oenophile? Here are seven holiday gifts for the wine lover who has everything:

1. Karen MacNeil’s “The Wine Bible” 2nd Edition

Fans of the original Wine Bible, published in 2000, will be thrilled with the latest edition. After four years of research, it’s been completely revised and updated. One thing that hasn’t changed is MacNeil’s approach to wine: She elegantly walks the line between professional sommelier and avid wine enthusiast. The book’s latest version has also received high praise from world renowned chefs and winemakers, including Danny Meyer, Thomas Keller and Kevin Zraly. (Amazon, $24.95)

2. Govino Wine Glasses

These “go anywhere” glasses will save traveling wine lovers from the dreaded plastic Solo cups that make any wine taste like two buck chuck. Made from ultra-thin, flexible, BPA-free polymers, these glasses are shatterproof, reusable, recyclable, made in the U.S. and perfect for occasions when proper stemware isn’t possible (i.e. travel, poolside). (govino.com, from $24)

3. Juliska Wine Glasses

The husband-and-wife team of Capucine and David Gooding founded this line of beautiful bohemian glassware in 2001 and continue to be driven by two stars: L’amour et Savoir Vivre (love and the art of knowing how to live well). While they now make many home accessories, we’re particularly fond of their Sommelier Collection Amalia glasses, which have a way of making any wine taste special. (juliska.com, from $52)

4. Bicycle Wine Rack

If the wine lover in your life enjoys cycling, this stylish bicycle wine rack is just the ticket! Made from a durable, vegetable-tanned leather with chic antique brass hardware, this hand-made piece easily attaches to the bike’s frame and will only improve with age, hopefully like the wine it carries. (oopsmark.com, $34)

5. The Durand Wine Opener

If you’re buying for someone who enjoys older wines, which are prone to fragile corks, this tool is an excellent choice. It combines two very helpful components: a corkscrew that is inserted into the center of the cork and an “ah so,” a two pronged device that inserts on either side of the cork. When used in tandem, the chances of successfully removing a failing cork increase exponentially. (thedurand.com, $125)

6. A Bottle of Champagne

Whether they’re a fan of California cabernet or white burgundy, every wine lover appreciates Champagne – and no wine on earth is more festive. Reputable Champagne houses to choose from include Taittinger, Ayala, Charles Heidsieck, Laurent-Perrier and Krug. Maybe treat the lucky recipient to a bottle of bubbles and two matching Juliska Champagne flutes? (wineatelier.com, from $42)