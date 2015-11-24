10 dazzling desserts for your Thanksgiving feast

Many hosts stress about getting the turkey just right. But let's face it-- guests are always happy as long as there's a sweet ending to the Thanksgiving meal.

These fall desserts range from the super simple to effortlessly elegant but all will satisfy eaters after the last savory course is done.

Whether you can't get enough pumpkin, or something fruity is more your speed, these 10 desserts will give everyone around the holiday table something for which to be thankful.

1. Roasted Pear Crème Brûlée Tart

This tart combines elements of every good dessert--flaky crust, crunchy caramelized sugar, creamy custard, and soft roasted fruit. You can make all the components ahead of time, but brûlée the pears just before serving.

Recipe: Roasted Pear Tart

2. Whiskey Makes It Better Pumpkin Pie

After many years of experimenting it turns out that the secret to pumpkin pie is whiskey! Not enough that it becomes boozy, just enough to give it a tiny almost unidentifiable something extra. That said, the whiskey isn't strictly necessary, but like the title says, it definitely makes it better.

Recipe: Whiskey Makes It Better Pumpkin Pie

3. Honey-Bourbon Ice Cream

Ice cream is a time honored treat and this recipe is a twist on the traditional cool and sweet treat that can be enjoyed anytime of year. Makes a perfect topper for a pecan, apple or pumpkin pie.

Recipe: Honey-Bourbon Ice Cream

4. Classic Pecan Pie

Sweet, decadent and buttery. A pecan pie always hit the holiday sweet spot.

Recipe: Pecan Pie

5. Pumpkin Pie Cake

If you like pumpkin pie, you'll love this cake's subtle spice flavors and velvety cream cheese frosting. The slightly sweet and mild pecans add a pleasant crunch to the smooth frosting. Pumpkin-pie spice is a combination of warm spices: cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, cloves, and mace.

Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Cake

6. Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

These cookies have the aditional pumpkin spices of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger coupled with melted chocolate chips.

Recipe: Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

7. Mile-High Apple Pies

Add a little elegance to your Thanksgiving dessert buffet.

Recipe: Mile-High Apple Pies

8. Cranberry Apple Pie

Add some tartness to the traditional apple pie. Pick a variety of your favorite apples to give the best flavor and use either homemade or frozen piecrust.

Recipe: Cranberry Apple Pie

9. Dark Chocolate Pie

A whole-wheat crust and a filling made with reduced-fat milk and low-fat Greek yogurt in lieu of heavy cream make this dark, rich chocolate pie a bit more virtuous than others, and just as delicious.

Recipe: Dark Chocolate Pie

10. Apple Cobbler

Apple cobbler is a sweet and decadent way to show off the flavors and spices of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Recipe: Apple Cobbler