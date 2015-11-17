Burger King brings back 90s hit soda Surge in a new way

Surge, the citrus-flavored soda that disappeared from store shelves in 2002, is making a comeback by Burger King in a cool new way.

The burger chain is selling Frozen Surge, a slushy version of the bright green beverage that was pretty much Coca-Cola's version of Mountain Dew and which amassed a cult-like following.

“The popularity of Surge has stood the test of time, and the overwhelming demand from fans drove our decision to bring it back,” said Bobby Oliver, director citrus brands, Coca-Cola North America said in a statement. “We’re expanding the signature taste and distinctive color of Surge to frozen form and making it available to the masses.”

Surge was first introduced to the U.S. by Coke in 1996, but as sales started to slump in the early 2000s, the company pulled the green soda from stores.

In 2014, after a group of friends started The Surge Movement, a guerilla campaign dedicated to bringing back the soda, Coke brought it back.

The Movement’s Facebook page drew over 300,000 likes from Surge fans around the world and, after a successful reintroduction via Amazon.com, Coke began reintroducing the soda in limited markets across the U.S. earlier this year.

The rumor is true; Frozen SURGE is now available exclusively @ Burger King! WE DID IT! GRAB SOME and tell us what you think!!! Posted by SURGE Movement on Monday, November 16, 2015

Frozen Surge went on sale Nov. 16 and will only be available at Burger King restaurants.