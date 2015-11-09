Dining deals for veterans and active military on Veteran’s Day

Wednesday, Nov. 11, is Veteran's Day and many restaurants and businesses around the country are rolling out the red carpet to honor those who serve with meal deals, discounts and free food.

So raise a glass and don't forget to thank the men and women who protect this country.

1. Hooters

This Wednesday, Hooters welcomes all veterans and active-duty military personnel for their long-running "Let Freedom Wing" promotion. Past and present service members can enjoy a pick of free menu items including the chain's signature wings-- boneless and regular. The deal is valid at all locations across the country but diners must present a military ID or proof of service to their Hooters waitress.

2. Applebee's

The neighborhood bar and grill is saying thank you with a free item off a select menu for all veterans and active military.

3. Golden Corral

For one night only, Golden Corral offers a free sit-down “thank you” dinner for military veterans, retirees, and active duty members. Family and friends are welcome to come join but the discount does not apply to non-military members. This year the chain is also hosting a photo contest where contestants can upload a picture featuring a military hero in his or life and share it using the #MyMilitaryHero. The winning entry, by popular votes, will receives free weekly meals from Golden Corral for a year.

4. Outback Steakhouse

All active, retired military and veterans get a Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on Veterans Day. The Aussie streakhouse chain is also offering a military discount of 15 percent off the total check from Nov. 12 through Dec. 31, 2015, valid for military members and their families. And, for the first time ever, the restaurant is honoring those who are currently serving by offering a "Veterans Day Rain Check" for a free Bloomin’ Onion to deployed service men and women that can be redeemed at participating locations until the end of 2016.

5. Denny's

Active, inactive and retired military personnel can stop by any Denny's from 5 a.m. to noon to build their own Grand Slam breakfast. Diners can choose up to four breakfast items including classics like buttermilk pancakes, eggs any style, bacon strips, fruit or hash browns.

6. Arby's

Veterans can snag one free Roast Beef Classic Sandwich on Nov. 11 at participating locations during normal business hours.

More deals for vets.

California Pizza Kitchen

All veterans or active duty military personnel will be able to select from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta. Come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service.

Carrabba’s Free Appetizer

All active and retired veterans can enjoy one free appetizer at participating locations on Monday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 15.

Friendly’s Free Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner

Friendly’s is treating veterans and active military, with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card, to a free dine-in breakfast, lunch or dinner from select menus on Veteran’s Day. All meals include a free soda, iced tea or hot beverage.

Little Caesars

Head to Little Caesar’s on Wednesday for a Free Crazy $5 Hot-n-Ready lunch combo from 11am-2pm at participating U.S. locations. Must present a valid military ID.

Longhorn Steakhouse Free App

Receive a complimentary Texas Tonion appetizer and a non-alcoholic beverage on Nov. 11.

Olive Garden Free Meal

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, all veterans and military active duty will receive a free meal including entrees, freshly baked garlic breadsticks and a choice of unlimited soup or salad.

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

All veterans, retired and active-duty military personnel receive one free cup of froyo, up to 11 ounces, on Veteran’s Day. To claim the offer, customers must provide proof of military service, such as a military ID card, uniform photo, honors, badges, or come dressed in their military uniform.

Red Hot & Blue Restaurants

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (Nov. 9-11), veterans, Active Duty, Retirees and Reservists receive a free entrée with the purchase of two drinks and a second entrée of equal or greater value. Proof of military service required. Din-in only. Print and present the coupon before ordering.

Red Robin Free Burger and Fries

All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day.

Twin Peaks

All Military men and women (past and present) can enjoy a free menu item from the chain’s Annual Veterans Day Appreciation Menu on Nov. 11. Present valid military ID to receive offer.

White Castle

Veterans will receive one free breakfast slider and a small coffee or small soft drink on Veterans Day.