The secret to making the world's best scrambled eggs

When people ask you how you like your scrambled eggs, they're really asking one thing: Soft and buttery or firm and fluffy? I'm not here to convince you of the virtues of one or the other. After all, how you take your eggs is like your social security number. Your fingerprint. Your astrological sign. It's you.

But while I won't tell you how to take your eggs, I will tell you what to put in them: cheese.

That's right. Most scrambled eggs are missing some cheese. And it makes no sense. Why should omelets have all the fun? omelets usually aren't the best carrier for cheese anyway. All too often, that cheese remains an unmelted block within that log of egg. And even if it does melt, you're still biting into alternating mouthfuls of egg and cheese.

1. Why cheese?

A cheesy scramble merges cheese and egg into a creamy, harmonious whole. It's all of the joy of an omelet, none of the stress. And with just a few pointers, you'll find yourself making flawless cheesy scrambles every morning.

2. How to prep your cheese

Eggs cook fast, so you probably want to grate your cheese before you turn on the stove. That way, you'll be able to add your cheese without worrying about your eggs overcooking as you mess with the grater. Depending on how cheesy you like your eggs, you'll need 1 to 2 tablespoons of cheese for every two eggs you're scrambling.

3. What type works best?

Parmesan, ricotta, Monterey Jack, pecorino—pretty much any cheese will be delicious, except for especially mild cheese like mozzarella and especially pungent ones like blues.

4. How to use it

Resist the urge to add your grated cheese to your bowl of beaten eggs. The optimum time to add the cheese is halfway through scrambling (over medium-low heat), when the eggs are just starting to form curds as you push them around in the pan with a spatula. That way, the cheese has just enough time to melt without overheating.

Check out more cheesy egg tips.

