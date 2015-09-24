Who eats the most meat? World's most carnivorous countries

Which countries eat the most meat? The country that takes the number one spot might not be the one you’re expecting.

Every year, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), whose mission is to “promote policies that will improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world,” releases troves of data on more than 200 member countries, including the amount of meat consumed by each.

Forbes and Statista built a handy chart to track which countries consume the most beef, poultry, pork, veal, and sheep. Here are the top meat-eaters around the world.

1. Australia

Yes, the Land Down Under claims the top prize in meat consumption per capita, with 205 pounds consumed per person annually.

2. United States

Surprisingly, Americans didn’t claim the top meat-eating spot, but 201 pounds per person is still very respectable.

3. Israel

Israelis eat about 190 pounds of meat per person yearly.

4. Argentina

Argentinians love their meat, and they consume about 187 pounds of it every year.

5. Uruguay

Uruguayans each consume about 183 pounds of meat per year.

Check out the full list of the world's biggest meat eaters.

