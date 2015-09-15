Food flavored beers that shouldn’t exist

Getting crafty when making a cocktail is a rewarding pastime that people can really get into. Yes, discovering the wide world of bitters, tinctures, and syrups is a sure way to win the hearts of your party guests, and there are ways to become a mix master overnight, but beer is a completely different story.

Fall and winter are prime time for festive flavors, such as pecan, pumpkin spice, and peppermint. These holiday flavors are popular for a reason — they’re delicious, they signal a festive time of year, and they aren’t too out there.

Using sweets and spices in drinks is relatively normal. But when brewing companies turn food flavors into beer, things start getting strange.

Here are a few beer flavors that should probably cease to exist.

1. Avocado Honey Ale: Island Brewing Company

Whether they’re on a sandwich, in guacamole, or in a smoothie, avocados can be enjoyed in many ways. But just because they taste delicious and are good for you doesn’t mean they should be turned into beer. Avocados belong on bread or with chips — they shouldn’t be getting you tipsy.

2. Banana Split Chocolate Stout: Thomas Creek Beer

We all love to treat ourselves with a banana split or a beer every once and a while, but combining the two is just silly. Also, we’re a little hesitant to believe that beer and dairy would taste good together.

3. Coconut Curry Hefeweizen: New Belgium Brewery

Beer is often paired with spicy food because it balances out the heat. Having a beer with a curry dish is totally acceptable — in fact, it’s probably quite tasty. But curry in your beer? That’s just weird.

4. Fire in the Ham: Jack’s Abby

There’s not much to say about this. Mixing meat and beer is an interesting idea in theory, but turning meat into an actual liquid is going overboard. Meat lovers should be able to enjoy their steak or ham as a solid!

Check out more unusual flavored beers.

More from The Daily Meal

The 8 Healthiest Beers to Pack in Your Tailgate Cooler

Ranking America's 10 Best-Selling Beers: What Tastes Best?

What Your Drink Order Says About You on a Date

101 Best Wineries in America for 2015