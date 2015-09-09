‘Step Brothers’ Catalina Wine Mixer is becoming a reality

Fans of the 2008 comedy “Step Brothers” have been waiting for this moment for years.

In the hit comedy starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly , the Catalina Wine Mixer is featured as the preeminent event on the small island off the coast of Los Angeles. But this was just a screenwriter creation—until now.

The island was recently given the rights to host its first ever Wine Mixer and the event flyer promises to live up to the fictional hype.

Visitors to the first annual fete can expect an afternoon “full of fun, live bands, DJs, gourmet food and fine wine.” Fans of “Step Brothers” will not be disappointed with the entertainment. The Dan Band, the comedic singing group known for their hilarious takes on pop classics featured in numerous Will Ferrell movies, is headlining. According to TMZ, the band will be making a grand entrance by helicopter.

Tickets start at just $35 and include a souvenir wine glass and all-day access. For $100, guests can enjoy access to a private bar, a private wine tasting, complimentary food and more.

Check out the event page for more details on hotel deals and luxurious cabana packages. No word on whether any of the movie’s big stars will be attendance.