Labor Day fun: Dos and don’ts of throwing a perfect pool party

When it comes to summertime, there is one activity people can’t live without: swimming.

Be it at the beach, the local pool, or in your backyard, swimming is a pastime every generation enjoys. Adults and children alike slip into their swimsuits and take a dip in the cool water for fun family memories that last a lifetime. Once mid-July heat sets in, it’s all you can do to remain at least somewhat cool.

And the only thing that beats simply going for a swim is a fun pool party where everyone can relax and beat the heat. There’s nothing like inviting some friends over, grabbing a few cool drinks, and lounging by the pool while the mellow tones of Jack Johnson and Jimmy Buffet float around you.

Like any get-together, there are certain dos and don’ts when it comes to throwing an amazing pool party. For example, grab some cute invitations to entice guests. If you’re going for elegant and upscale, you can have an invitation to match the setting. If you’re looking for more of a fun beach theme, grab something with beach umbrellas and sand. When planning for food, go light. People will be in their bathing suits. Nothing says “unhappy” like an overstuffed stomach from heavy foods. Vegetable platters and crackers with cheese will certainly do the trick.

Where pool parties are concerned, there is one thing that makes it different from a regular party: safety. Pool parties, while fun, have an element of danger to them. Have enough floaties and vests around for non-savvy swimmers and children. And above all, have fun! If you follow these guidelines, you'll surely have a great time.

1. Don’t: Skimp on the Décor

Having an amazing party is all about providing atmosphere, so do it up right. Tiki torches, palm trees, the whole nine yards — a little atmosphere can transform your backyard into an oasis. Make it upscale by making it a black and white party, where guests must arrive in themed suits, and have the floats, food, and décor correspond.

2. Do: Keep a First Aid Kit Handy

3. Don't: Over-do the Alcohol

Naturally, a party is a fine place for adult beverages. But don’t go too crazy. People are still swimming and are out in the heat. Take caution and go easy on the alcohol to prevent any major accidents or dehydration.

4. Do: Provide Sunscreen

Nothing ruins a party like a scorching hot sunburn. Have a station set up with lots of sunscreen and aloe, just in case there are burns. Remind people to reapply after swimming for an extended period of time.

5. Don't: Leave Kids Unattended

When there is a party, it is easy for all the kids to run around together and have a blast. But don’t overlook your smaller guests. Make sure children are being watched while they swim so you can avoid any accidents.

6. Do: Give Guests Fluffy Towels

Most people will bring towels to a pool party. But if you want to put an extra detail to your pool party, have a basket filled with fluffy towels for your guests. They’ll thank you for giving them something cushy after swimming.

