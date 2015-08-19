Myths about your favorite sports drinks

When you’re at the game or watching sports on TV, what is one of the products you see advertised most?

Sports drinks.

At major football and soccer games, the water bottles players drink from have sports drink logos slapped on the front. On television, you see sport drinks at almost every commercial break.

Each sports drink ad makes a lot of claims about how the product provides the nutrients needed to help you excel as an athlete. Unfortunately, a lot of these claims are simply not true.

Reaching for the nearest sports drink after your intense workout may seem like a great idea, but the fact of the matter is, you’re not necessarily helping your body. In fact, some might argue that you’re hurting your body more than you’re helping it.

The marketing behind sports drinks is full of myths — and we’re here to bust them.

1. They Don’t Contain Harmful Additives

Studies have shown that some sports drinks have just as many additives as soda. In fact, the acid in sports drinks can wear down your teeth, destroying the enamel, even more than soda can, and the damage is irreversible.

2. They Give You Electrolytes

Sports drinks do contain electrolytes, but the sugar content often cancels out their benefits. In order to gain the electrolytes you need, all you have to do is eat a healthy diet. Electrolytes in sports drinks don’t have enough of a positive effect to recompense for the negative effects they wreak on your body. It’s just not worth it.

3. They Give You Energy

With all of the added sugar that they contain, sports drinks raise blood sugar levels at a rapid rate. You may feel like you’re super-energized right after consuming one, but what you’re experiencing is merely a sugar high. In 30 minutes or so, you’ll be ready for a nap.

4. They are Better than Water.

Here’s the deal: No matter what, water is the safest and most hydrating liquid that you can consume. Your body is made of mostly water, so how can there be anything out there that’s better? It contains no added calories or chemicals. The best thing about water is that it’s cheap — or free if you carry your own water bottle. There’s simply no competition.

5. They Have No Added Sodium

Not only do these drinks dehydrate you and cause health risks, the added sodium they contain can be harmful to anyone who drinks them — even if you’re not an athlete. Sodium is already present in most of the food we eat, and adding more than necessary to your diet can raise your blood pressure.

