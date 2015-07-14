The world's most beautiful waterfront restaurants

Wish you could dine al fresco more often? Check out the world's most beautiful restaurants that face out onto bodies of water. These spectacular eateries afford views as amazing as the cuisine they serve.

1. La Sponda, Positano, Italy

Set within the legendary Le Sirenuse Hotel, La Sponda offers unforgettable views of the Amalfi Coast and Mediterranean Sea from its dining room and terrace. Michelin-starred chef Matteo Temperini serves modern interpretations of classic Neapolitan dishes in the romantic space, which is lit with 400 candles at night. sirenuse.it

2. Dock Kitchen, London

When chef Stevie Parle, one of the Bright Young Things of British cuisine, opened his canal-side eatery in 2009, it became a must-visit for foodies and design aficionados alike. Located in a converted Victorian wharf building, the restaurant features furnishings and lighting by Tom Dixon, whose showroom is on the lower level. The menu changes daily and offers a variety of globally inspired experimental dishes. dockkitchen.co.uk

3. Nobu, Malibu, California

While sushi mecca Nobu has been on the Malibu scene for nearly 15 years, its 2012 move to an expansive beachfront space designed by Studio PCH has made the restaurant buzzworthy again. The new location serves chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s signature dishes, such black cod with miso, and offers ocean views from nearly every seat as well as a dining terrace. noburestaurants.com/malibu

4. The Red Bicycle, Santorini, Greece

A 19th-century mansion in the small village of Oia is home to the Red Bicycle restaurant, whose elevated takes on traditional island cuisine include tomato fritters soufflé with bisque and feta emulsion, and fava with caper leaves and smoked eel. The cliffside site provides stunning panoramas of the caldera and Santorini’s whitewashed buildings and azure-domed churches. redbicycle-oia.gr

5. Club del Doge Restaurant, Venice

Chef Daniele Turco serves Venetian cuisine at the elegant restaurant located in the historic Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection hotel. The ornate dining room overlooks the Grand Canal and was decorated by designer Chuck Chewning during the hotel’s recent renovation. The terrace, open from May to October, offers a particularly memorable dining experience. clubdeldoge.com

6. Sierra Mar, Big Sur, California

Located at the Post Ranch Inn, Sierra Mar offers majestic views of the Pacific from its perch atop the cliffs of Big Sur. Executive chef John Cox serves a four-course prix fixe that changes daily, as well as the nine-course tasting menu Taste of Big Sur, which highlights dishes inspired by the region, such as Monterey red abalone or black mussels cooked in embers with native kelp and sea vegetables. postranchinn.com

7. On the Rocks, St. Barts

Overlooking white-sand beaches, St. Jean Bay, and coral reefs, On the Rocks at the Eden Rock hotel specializes in refined island dining. Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and executive chef Eric Desbordes are the masterminds behind the international menu, which focuses on fresh seafood and tropical flavors. edenrockhotel.com

