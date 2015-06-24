10 salads perfect for summer

With the warm summer months comes fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables. Let's celebrate with a few recipes that will have you reaching for the salad bowl.

1. Thai Green Salad with Shrimp and Spicy Almond Dressing

This Thai Green Salad with Shrimp and Spicy Almond Dressing won’t disappoint those of you with a taste for Thai food. It has so many bold flavors that meld together so well.

Thai Green Salad with Shrimp and Spicy Almond Dressing Recipe

2. Roasted Butternut Squash and Cranberry Salad

This is a pretty salad that offers a colorful change of pace with its roasted squash, goat cheese, pecans, and cranberries.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Cranberry Salad Recipe

3. Harvest Kale Salad with Honey-Miso Dressing

This recipe was inspired by the number of colorful vegetables you can find in the in your garden now --and even in the colder months.

Harvest Kale Salad with Honey-Miso Dressing Recipe

4. Watermelon Salad with Arugula, Goat Cheese, and Candied Walnuts

This is a simple salad to make, but the flavors and textures are complex and delicious. The watermelon lends a subtle sweetness to the peppery arugula and rich goat cheese, and the spiced candied walnuts give it the perfect crunch with just a hint of spice.

Watermelon Salad with Arugula, Goat Cheese, and Candied Walnuts

5. Smoked Ora King Salmon, Cauliflower & Strawberry Salad

In this dish, it is important to strike a balance with the acid via the lemon and a good amount of pepper to bring out the strawberries and salmon. The inclusion of cauliflower adds an earthy flavor.

Smoked Ora King Salmon, Cauliflower & Strawberry Salad Recipe

6. Tomato Cucumber Salad

This salad was among the delicious dishes tested at the School Nutrition Association's Annual National Conference in Denver.

Tomato Cucumber Salad Recipe

7. Lemon Mint Quinoa Salad

This is simple, flavorful, filling and the perfect introduction to quinoa.

Lemon Mint Quinoa Salad Recipe

8. Strawberry, Cheddar, and Chive Salad

Sweet strawberries pair wonderfully with the sharpness of the cheddar. The added kick from the chives makes this a light and refreshing salad.

Strawberry, Cheddar, and Chive Salad Recipe

9. Ginger Soba Snap Pea Salad

The earthy tempeh pairs well with the hearty, whole wheat soba noodle and the veggies in this dish can be adapted easily to suit any season.

Ginger Soba Snap Pea Salad Recipe

10. Summertime Arugula, Fennel, and Citrus Salad

Arugula, like many dark leafy greens, are packed full of vitamins, which is an excellent source of Vitamin A, K, and C. This mix of sweet and tang will hit the spot.

Summertime Arugula, Fennel, and Citrus Salad Recipe