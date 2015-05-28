8 great burgers for National Hamburger Day

Today, May 28 is National Hamburger Day. There may a lot of obscure food holidays out there, but we think this one is definitely worth celebrating. FoxNews.com has put together a list of some of the best burger recipes out there-- whether you like it topped with cheese, loaded with veggies or just more meat, there's a burger on this list that's just for you.

1. 7 Train Caramelized Green Curry Burger

This is a culinary wonder on a bun. It's got a sweet and spicy green-curry glaze, a little nugget of salty pancetta, creamy minted basil aioli, the crunch of roasted cashews, and a tangle of that beautiful, mythical watercress salad.

Recipe: 7 Train Caramelized Green Curry Burger

2. Cuban Burger

In this flavorful sandwich adaptation from Dax Phillips of Simple Comfort Food, a juicy burger patty is substituted for traditional pork. The result is cheesy, salty and utterly delicious. Cuban lovers rejoice: this may be the best way to enjoy pickles and Swiss cheese on bread.

Recipe: Cuban Burger

3. Miso Hungry Burger

A plain old hamburger is kicked up a few notches with the addtion of a miso dressing, soy ginger mushrooms, and a tempura onion ring.

Recipe: Miso Hungry Burger

4. Da Loco Moco Hawaiian Burger

This burger is anything but traditional. Sample island flavor with homemade Shiitake mushroom gravy, crispy shallots, a sunny side up organic farm raised egg, baby arugula and a real kick from Sriracha sauce.

Recipe: Da Loco Moco Hawaiian Burger

5. Ernest Hemingway's pan-fried hamburger

Here is Papa’s favorite recipe for pan-fried hamburgers, as reported by Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan, author of A Tiger in the Kitchen: A Memoir of Food and Family, who unearthed the recipe while looking through Hemingway’s personal archives and donated to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. She recreated the burger and wrote about it in The Paris Review.

Recipe: Pan-fried Hamburger

6. Vegetable Burger with Fried Green Tomatoes and Creole Remoulade

The new Landscape of Flavors food court at Disney's Art of Animation Resort at Walt Disney World has tandoor ovens and an array of goodies, including this veggie burger.

Recipe: Vegetable Burger with Fried Green Tomatoes

7. Grilled Cilantro Burger Sliders with Teriyaki and Pineapple

Get tropical with your cheeseburger. This teriyaki glazed slider is savory and sweet-- perfect to satisfy hungry party snackers or serve as a full meal. Making your own teriyaki sauce couldn't be easier and Nancy from Coupon Clipping Cook adds grilled pineapple to her buns for an extra fruity kick.

Recipe: Grilled Cilantro Burger Sliders with Teriyaki and Pineapple

8. The Juicy Lucy Hamburger

It's a fancy name for stuffing the cheese inside your burger. When the cheese oozes out from the meat, you know you've got something good on your hands. Enjoy this with plenty of napkins.

Recipe: Juicy Lucy Hamburger