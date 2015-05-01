Bars charge big bucks for Mayweather-Pacquiao viewing parties

Bars across the country are looking to cash in ahead of Saturday's match of the century when undeafeated Floyd Mayweather, Jr. takes on Manny Pacquiao.

Tickets on StubHub for the boxing event start at $2,800 --with some choice seats selling elsewhere for thousands more. But even if you can't make it to the ring, it doesn't mean you won't be shelling out big bucks.

At home, the Pay-Per-View cost of the match is $100, but for bars it's even more. For example, most Buffalo Wild Wings outlets find the $5,100 broadcast fee too steep and as a result only a handful restaurants will air it --and those will be charging a $20 cover.

But many other bars are pulling out the stops to get people to pull out their wallets.

Check out some of the most over-the-top viewing parties we've found across the country.

1. $150 VIP access at Pacha - New York City

One of New York City's largest nightclubs Pacha is throwing an exclusive viewing party with food, drink specials and more. Standing-room-only tickets start at $24.99 with table packages starting at just $149. Get there at 9 p.m. to enjoy the a sponsored open bar.

2. $450 VIP Silver Table for four at State Social House - Los Angeles

This upscale sports bar is promising patrons a good time. For $450, you and three of your closest friends can reserve VIP seating in the lounge. They'll be serving their signature bar food all day with bottle service for those who want to party and play for all 12 rounds.

3. $3,000 tables at PH-D Dream Downtown - New York City

The rooftop lounge of the Dream Downtown hotel, PH-D, is throwing an all out bash with catered Mexican appetizers. Tables on the outside terrace start at $1,800 while a seat inside starts at $3,000. Way to knock out your wallet.

4. $575 VIP package at The Ugly Mug - Washington, DC

Washingtonians may love a good fight on the Hill but that doesn't mean they can't back on the weekends. The Ugly Mug is offering a $250 table package for six with reserved seating, a 120-ounce Miller Lite Beer Tower. The real high rollers can spring for the $575 VIP package with room for 20 of your closest friends in a private section of the bar. Plus two beer towers.

5. $1000 VIP package at MGM Grand's Crush-Las Vegas

Catch the match at the celeb hangout Crush inside Vegas' luxe MGM Grand hotel and casino. VIP guests can watch the fight on the 21 high-definition TVs, dine on a five-course meal of steak and lobster and drink from the top shelf open bar.