9 cheap Starbucks drink hacks

Is your coffee habit breaking the bank?

If you need your caffeine fix but need to save a few Washingtons, we've got several ways you can help save money at Starbucks.

Prices vary based on the chain's locations, but we used New York City prices to give you an idea on how small requests can save you big.

1. Iced latte for a fraction for the price

A tall iced latte costs $2.75, while a single shot of espresso only costs $1.75. Order espresso over ice and use the free milk at the bar to create a latte and save $1.00.

2. Get a short

Never heard of a short? That's because it's on Starbucks' secret menu. A short is one size smaller than a tall and reigns in at 8 ounces. If you order a short latte, you'll get the same amount of espresso as you would in a tall for less so you're not losing any of the caffeine buzz.

For example, a tall cinnamon dolce latte costs $3.95. Order a short and only pay $3.55, saving yourself $.40.

3. Get more tea for your buck

When you order iced tea at Starbucks, you're actually getting a watered down version of their tea concentrate. The baristas fill half of your cup with the tea concentrate and half with water. If you ask for an iced tea with "no water," you'll get twice as much tea for your buck and won't pay for the added water. That's almost like getting two iced teas for the price of one.

4. Light ice

Next time you order any iced drink at Starbucks, ask for "light ice." That means the baristas will fill your cup with more of the drink you ordered as opposed to paying for ice.

For example, a grande iced coffee costs $2.65. If you ask for "light ice" you'll get approximately 1/6 more coffee than you would normally.

5. Save money and calories on chai tea

If you love Starbucks' chai tea lattes but don't love the price or calorie count, we've got the perfect solution. Next time order a chai tea misto which is half chai tea (from a bag) and half frothed milk. You can sweeten it yourself with sugar at the bar or ask for a pump or two of vanilla and/or cinnamon syrup but that will add to the price.

To put that in numbers, a tall chai tea latte costs $3.15 and has 190 calories with 2% milk, while a tall chai tea misto only costs $2.35 and has 122 calories.

6. Bring your own cup

If you bring your own tumblr or mug you can save $.10. It may not seem like a lot, but everything adds up and you'll save $36.50 per year (or 20 tall coffees).

7. Share with a friend

Order a venti (or a trenta from Starbucks' secret menu) and split with a friend. At 20 ounces, there's more than enough to go around.

Let's say you order a tall vanilla latte which costs $3.45. If you split a venti vanilla latte with a friend, which costs $4.45, you'll only pay around $2.25, saving yourself $1.20.

8. French press

At participating stores, order French press to share with friends. The order costs $3.50 for 32 ounces. 12 ounces of coffee costs $1.75, saving you roughly half of the per-cup price.

9. Skip the venti

Both a grande and venti latte have two shots of espresso. So if you order a venti latte at $3.95, you're paying $.30 more for extra milk not caffeine.