Worst things to buy at Trader Joe’s: Sweets

For as many great successes as they've turned out, Trader Joe's still manages to sneak in a few let-downs. Not every sweet is a treat. These are our biggest disappointments in the dessert department. That's not to say these items are inedible — we should preface this list by letting you know we're tough graders.

We expect a lot from our favorite grocery store.

1. Trader Joe's Petite Cocoa Batons

These aren't even big enough to be batons for leprechauns or smurfs. They're kind of boring, kind of unsubstantial, and kind of not worth buying, if you ask us.

2. Trader Joe's Chocolate Peppermint Cupcakes

There are probably a few people out there who will disagree with us on this one, but when a chocolate cupcake is upstaged by its own icing, something just isn't working the way it's supposed to.

3. Trader Joe's Chocolate Hazelnut Cookies

Why ruin perfectly good hazelnut shortbread by filling it with a sad Nutella knockoff with an unacceptable texture? It is with cookies as it is with people: It's what's on the inside that counts.

4. Trader Joe's Pumpkin Greek Yogurt

The social media sphere was all abuzz with praises of this unusual yogurt flavor. We're not sure what those tweeps were smoking when they told their friends to try this stuff. Not that we're claiming our opinion is more valid than theirs... but we've reviewed at least eight Trader Joe's brand pumpkin products on our blog, and this one got the worst score of all.

