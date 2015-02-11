Kitchen hack lets you perfectly peel a hard boiled egg in seconds

Peeling a hard boiled egg can be a real struggle.

So if you’re sick of leaving behind tiny pieces of shell while making your egg salad, YouTuber MicahMedia has a solution for you.

In a viral video that’s already gotten over 9.5 million views, a perfectly peeled hard boiled egg can be had with nothing more than a narrow drinking glass, water and some serious shaking—all in just 20 seconds. The shell literally just pops right off in one piece.

Adding a little vinegar or baking soda to the water may further ease the peeling process—but don’t add too much or it may affect the flavor of your egg white.

Check out the process below and don’t get crackin’, get shakin’.