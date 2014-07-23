How hot dogs are really made

Americans eat seven billion hot dogs from Memorial Day to Labor Day-- that’s about 818 hot dogs consumed every second, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

And while hot dogs are delicious, not everyone likes to think about what really goes into that meat between the buns.

But since it’s National Hot Dog Day, we thought it might be a good idea to take a look at how this summer staple really comes together before it gets to your grill.

Science Channel's "How It’s Made" visited a John Morrell factory to show exactly what goes into one of their dogs—and why they look so perfect every time. It starts with a simple mixture of ground meats, but as spices and other extras are added, and then well, it’s just best to see for yourself.

While the process may not exactly be beautiful, it is a real modern feat, producing a staggering 300,000 hot dogs an hour.

Take a look at the video below—it’s probably better viewed after you’ve already had your day’s fill of dogs.