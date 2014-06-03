Best outdoor dining spots in the US

As the weather heats up, why not try one of the nation’s best al fresco eateries? OpenTable users have proclaimed their top 100 picks for outdoor dining. The list is based on more than 5 million verified diner reviews submitted for more than 19,000 restaurants across the country.

California leads the pack with 38 restaurants, followed by Florida with 23. Hawaii, Arizona and a handful of Southern favorites are also well represented on the list.

From coast to coast, these restaurants have it all— great food, drinks and a stunning view to match. Check out a few of the best below to get inspired for some delicious summer fare in a beautiful setting.

1. Brooks' Bar & Deck at Edgewood Tahoe

Stateline, NV

Restaurant guests can relax on the expansive deck of Brooks' Bar. Take in picturesque views of Lake Tahoe and Edgewood Tahoe resort's world class golf course. This view home of one of the greatest sunsets in the West. Craft beer enthusiasts can enjoy one of many quality local brews at this signature sports bar.

2. Geoffrey's Restaurant

Malibu, CA

With magnificent views of the Pacific coastline, Geoffrey's in the quintessential Malibu hot spot. Diners can enjoy a relaxing weekday lunch, weekend brunch or candlelit dinner surrounded by fire pits in a California-meets-Mediterranean landscape. International Californian cuisine can be enjoyed while dolphins and whales swim in the ocean below.

3. Veranda Fireside Lounge

San Diego, CA

Inspired by the olive trees, gardens and villas that dot the Mediterranean coastline, the Veranda Fireside Lounge & Restaurant is a taste of Tuscany in California. Located on the property of Rancho Bernardo Inn Golf Resort & Spa, the seasonal menus feature Mediterranean cuisine with a Southern California twist. Each dish is designed by the our team of chefs using locally-sourced ingredients.

4. Rustic, Francis's Favorites

Geyserville, CA

With an emphasis on fresh, family-style cooking, Rustic’s menu embraces international and traditional Italian dishes. Seasonal ingredients are sourced directly from the property’s organic herb and produce garden. The restaurant's outdoor terrace overlooks the vineyards of Alexander Valley.

5. The Oar

Patchogue, NY

The Oar serves steaks and fresh seafood right on the docks of the Patchogue River. One of the few East Coast restaurants to make the list, this waterside gem is a great pick for family dining.

6. Perch LA

Los Angeles, CA

A French American bistro in downtown Los Angeles, Perch LA is a peaceful, elevated getaway from busy city life. Menu highlights include Surf n' Turf Skewers, a seasonal bouillabaisse with fresh vegetables and rabbit ravioli.

7. Peacock Garden Cafe

Coconut Grove, FL

Around 1870, the Florida-based Peacock family was looking for the perfect spot to plant their roots. They discovered it in what came to be the village of Coconut Grove. Nearly 130 years later, the Peacock Garden Cafe has created a verdant tropical in the heart of Coconut Grove.

8. Splashes at Surf & Sand Resort

Laguna Beach, CA

Terraced above the beach, with waves breaking just 25 feet below, the casually elegant Splashes Restaurant boasts some of California's best views and finest cuisine.

Whether seated in the dining room or alfresco on the palm-shaded patio, you'll enjoy American coastal cuisine set against a beautiful Pacific Ocean backdrop.

9. Passerelle Bistro

Greenville, SC

The French word for "footbridge", Passerelle is an aptly-named casual bistro located at the base of The Liberty Bridge in Downtown Greenville. Guests will enjoy Southern fare that's a little French, a little European and a lot local. Signature dishes include sweet and savory crepes, Mussels Passerelle, Summer Cassoulet, Ratatouille and Dayboat Scallops.

10. Rita's Kitchen at Camelback Inn, A J.W. Marriott Resort

Scottsdale, AZ

Savor Southwestern tastes at Rita's Kitchen Restaurant in Scottsdale. Locally influenced recipes reflect a heritage of unique Border cuisine, prepared with garden-fresh ingredients and culinary creativity. Signature margaritas are a house favorite to be enjoyed amid 360 degree views of Mummy Mountain and beyond.

11. Hula Grill - Kaanapali

Lahaina, HI

On the water's edge on Kaanapali Beach, Hula Grill offers a stunning view of the Pacific Ocean. Guests can also see neighboring islands of Lanai and Molokai. Dinner is served in the open-air dining room where diners can relax in the ambiance of a plantation era beach house. Tourists and locals alike chow down on fresh Hawaiian fish and colorful, locally grown produce. This is one of the best island spots to enjoy live Hawaiian entertainment and a world-class fiery sunset.