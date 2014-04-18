Awesomely eggs-cellent dishes for Easter brunch

Not sure what to serve this Easter? Eggs are versatile, delicious and the possibilities are endless. Scrambled, fried, baked or poached - everyone loves eggs.

We've rounded up some of our favorite egg dishes to wow a crowd this Easter Sunday.

1. Sicilian Baked Eggs

This comforting dish combines fresh artichokes, buratta, spinach, tomato sauce and garlic croutons with soft eggs for a simple, rustic and classic Italian meal.

Recipe: Sicilian Baked Eggs

2. Tio Pepe Spanish Omelet

Also known as tortilla de patatas or potato omelet, a Spanish omelet is the most commonly served dish in Spain. Sometimes it's served as an appetizer or even for dinner, but works just as well in the morning.

Recipe: Tio Pepe Spanish Omelet

3. Short Rib Hash

Meat enthusiasts will love chowing down on their signature short rib hash with a side of fresh chimichurri sauce. Use the freshest eggs you can find to maximize the dish's flavor.

Recipe: Short Rib Hash

4. Green, Egg & Ham

This dish by Iron Chef superstar Masaharu Morimoto is a fun play on words of the American children's story, Green Eggs & Ham, and offers a personal spin on both the name of the dish as well as the classic ingredients incorporated into it.

Recipe: Green, Egg & Ham

5. Egg White Breakfast "Pizza"

Brighten up your brunch spread with this colorful dish.

Recipe: Egg White Breakfast Pizza

6. Lobster Omelette

Even though it's relatively simple, your brunch guests will be wowed by this elegant presentation.

Recipe: Lobster Omelette

7. Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict

An updated classic with rich smoked salmon makes for a great way to enjoy eggs benedict. Serve this at Sunday brunch with a light garden salad, and impress your friends.

Recipe: Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict

8. Eggs in Cocotte

The gentle cooking of eggs in their ramekins in a hot water bath keeps them tender and prevents them from cooking too fast. Depending on the occasion, this recipe can be dressed up or down with a variety of ingredients.

Recipe: Eggs in Cocotte

9. Duck Hash with Poached Eggs

Chef Gabe Thompson has developed a hearty brunch menu inspired by modern Italian fare. This dish is designed to be savory and wholesome as well as delicate and decadent.

Recipe: Duck Hash with Poached Eggs

10. Cheesy Eggs and Sausage Croissant Casserole

This egg and cheese casserole is a quick dish to throw together in the morning that can feed your whole family and then some. Make a few variations, with different spices and veggies, for a tasty breakfast that will please any guest- and keep you happy with an easily prepped and baked meal.

Recipe: Cheesy Eggs and Sausage Croissant Casserole

11. Spicy Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are a great way to serve eggs to a crowd. This recipe kicks it up a notch with Sriracha and fresh cilantro.

Recipe: Spicy Deviled Eggs