16 crazy and down right scary stories from behind the drive-thru window

We’ve all had some unusual experiences at the drive-thru window, but have you ever thought about what the person behind the window sees? Day after day, with dozens of customers, things can get a little weird. And when night falls, it seems to be every worker for his or herself.

A Reddit user recently posed the question to former fast food employees about the strangest things they had seen coming through the drive-thru. The answers are odd, quirky and a little bit terrifying.

The stories below are all from Reddit’s user submitted forum so none of the posts have been verified. But that doesn’t mean you won’t stop and think the next time you pull up to a drive-thru window.

WARNING. Some of these stories use graphic language or are just down right gross.

1. Serving all kinds

"Once served a stripper on her way to work at sonic. See through everything, and she wasn't young and supple. I was scarred."

2. Busting out

"I worked at Taco Bell once upon a time. It was about mid afternoon, and it was hot as hell outside. One of our registers was down so I was taking the payment and giving the food out at the same window. A lady pulls up to my window and I tell her the total. I don't remember exactly how much it was but it was probably around seven or eight dollars and some change. She was very large and sweating heavily, she looked dirty but luckily I couldn't smell her. First she pulls a couple bills out of her bra and hands them to me, they were moist but it wasn't something I had never had happen. She then reaches deep down under her boob and literally pulls out a hand full of change. FULL! I looked at her, I looked at her boob change and I said "It's okay, your close enough without the change." I handed her the food and she went on her way, but man there was no way I was touching that!"

3. An unusual family affair

"At McDonald's, a car full of naked people drove up and ordered food, with paper bags on their heads. I believe one of them referred to another as 'Mom'."

4. This is not a zoo

"A raccoon. No joke. Lady had a pet raccoon."

5. No, I'm still good to drive

"Working at Taco Bell, I once saw a man driving with a kid in his back seat, wearing no shirt, and what appeared to be handcuffs... Must have been playing cops and robbers."

6. McFlurry always comes first

"Working the McDonalds drive through at 11 am on a Sunday morning. A lady orders a Mcflurry (half M&M, half Oreo). Comes up to the first window where I am. Says hello and gives me her card to swipe. Completely ignores the fact that there is a crying teenage girl curled up in the fetal position in the passengers seat wearing nothing but a bra and panties."

7. Maybe it's time to trade up

"I watched the gradual decline of a customer's car through drive thru over a couple of months. To start with he had trouble rolling down the windows of the rust bucket. That's not too bad... Little while later the window is completely f*cked. It's duct taped shut and he has to open the car door to hand over the money. Eventually he was standing on his seat and leaning out of the sunroof to get his food. I was surprised that piece of s*** could even start - it was completely held together with brown paper and duct tape."

8. Not just for cars

"I was working in a starbucks drive thru (in Hawaii, no less) when a couple came through with a donkey. Apparently they run one of those things for kids parties where you can ride the donkey around. It wasn't disgusting, but it was quite weird and surprising."

9. Family dinner

"When I was working the drive thru at Popeyes, we would always tend to get this one couple who would come by. Sure, we had plenty of regulars, but every employee knew of the Human Tables. There was always the four of them, the dad, mom, sister, and brother, and they always rolled up to the window with AT LEAST 3 big bags of food from other fast food places. Not bags of trash, but bags of uneaten food. We would call them the Human Tables because they all had their seats all the way back and would use their stomachs as tables."

10. Quiet down in the backseat

"These drunk guys pulled up at the McDonalds window one night and I hear screaming in the back. I poked my head out the window a bit and two guys were spanking this naked girl in the back."

11. A petty disagreement

"At Wendy's I was working a late night and this younger couple came through. She ordered a wild berry shake right away and then they spent three minutes fighting about whether or not he would pay for a 3 dollar shake. The fight turned into another five minutes about personal s*** and then the guy told her to get out, she refused so he turned off the car right in our drive through and left. That was fun."

12. Grandma's night out

"I was taking orders for the drivethrough one night when I got this older lady who kept changing her mind or being rude about me getting her order wrong over and over wrong. I wasn't really getting it wrong all the time, but she was also being really confusing. I told her to roll up to the window so I could speak with her in person to try and at least take one error causing thing out of the equation. She pulls up and the car has 4 white haired elderly women each with their own beer either in hand or in their lap. What do you say to a drunk group of 80 year olds getting munchies? I called 911 but I don't think they got pulled over."

13. Just getting some vitamin D

"While working at a drive thru starbucks, a crazy regular came through. She's pretty nutso, and has a very energetic personality. Anyways, taking her order as usual and when she drives up to the window she has a towel wrapped around her. We make small talk while I wait for her drink to be made when she gets flustered and pulls her towel off her shoulders. Shes completely topless, and she keeps going off about her her girls need some sun. She thanks me for her drink then drives off."

14. Just. Ew.

"Customer drives up with his shirt unbuttoned. I notice he is picking at an open, oozing wound on his chest. Yes, I had to take money from his hand and give him change."

15. John Deere comin' through

"I had a guy come through on a ride on lawn mower. I still served him, he was a good laugh."

16. Clean up at window 1

"Burger King - A pair of older gentleman had taken their weekly trip to BK, but this time, their car battery died. So they got the car towed home. While getting their belongings out of the car, before it got towed, a ziploc bag full of old-person-poop came tumbling out of the back seat, hit the pavement with a satisfying plop, and then exploded. I had to clean it up. I left early that day. I quit shortly thereafter."