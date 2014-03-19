Countries you won’t believe have Starbucks

Starbucks is a coffee institution. The festive red cups let us know that the holidays are coming and the ever-changing flavors keep us ready for the next season. The green, twin-tailed mermaid is an iconic logo that is instantly recognizable around the globe. In fact, you wouldn’t believe that the popular coffee chain is brewing in some of these countries.

In large cities across the United States, Starbucks seems to be on every street corner and on every block. While the American global coffee company is based in Seattle, Washington, it is the largest coffeehouse company in the world. Starbucks has over 20,000 stores in 62 counties around the world, and is still growing.

Did you know that you can get your favorite skinny vanilla latte in countries all over Europe like Hungary, Russia, and Spain? Surprisingly not in Italy, though. You can order a caramel macchiato in several Asian countries like the Philippines, Japan, and India.

The ever-growing coffee chain is always expanding and is serving their quality coffee around the globe. Check out this list of surprising countries that you won’t believe are brewing Starbucks coffee. If nothing else, make sure that you can order your favorite morning drink in your next globe-trotting adventure.

1. Turkey

Despite world famous Turkish coffee, many people in Turkey are sipping their favorite Starbucks beverage.

2. Romania

Coffee is a traditional hot beverage in Romania and people there love their Starbucks coffee.

3. Peru

Peru has some great coffee, but people there still enjoy a Starbucks brew.

4. Egypt

Coffee is a popular hot drink in Egypt and many people there can enjoy a piping hot Starbucks beverage.

5. Lebanon

Lebanese coffee is similar to Turkish coffee and is quite strong, but despite being used to strong coffee, people still enjoy a Starbucks coffee.

See more countries with Starbucks at The Daily Meal

More from The Daily Meal

15 States That Don’t Have Trader Joe’s

Are There Countries Without McDonald’s?

Top 10 Wine-Consuming Countries in the World Per Capita

Exotic Seafood You Have to Travel For