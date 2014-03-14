Happy Pi Day: 7 outrageous pies math geeks --or anyone -- can cook up

Today, March 14 is a day to celebrate the number pi, the circle's circumference to its diameter --which is approximately 3.14. While it's unclear who actually invented pi, Welsh mathematician William Jones was the first to express pi as a ratio in 1707. But pies have been around long before that --approximately in 9500 BC.

So, let's celebrate this auspicious day with something that feeds our mind and body.

Here are 7 outrageously delicious pies to dish up for your favorite math geek -- or anyone else who likes pies.

1. No-bake Snickers Pie

Who doesn't love the perfect equation of Snickers and not having to slave over a hot stove?

Click here for the recipe.

2. Half-Moon Fried Apple Pies

A half moon is kind of like a half circle, right?

Click here for the recipe.

3. Nutella Cookies and Cream Pie

Cause I bet even William Jones loved Nutella.

Click here to see the recipe.

4. Oreo Crusted Brownie Pie with Cream Cheese Icing

Science has allowed for the creation of a robot that actually dunks your Oreos for you. But it's still fun to crush them up yourself.

Click here to see the recipe.

5. Cranberry Apple Pie

A perfect balance of tart and sweet.

Click here for the recipe.

6. Blueberry Goat Cheese Pie

Blueberries and goat cheese have infinite possibilities, but is best is pie.

Click here for the recipe.

7. Pecan Pie

It's delicious sweet. What's not to love.

Click here for the recipe.