Happy Pi Day: 7 outrageous pies math geeks --or anyone -- can cook up
Today, March 14 is a day to celebrate the number pi, the circle's circumference to its diameter --which is approximately 3.14. While it's unclear who actually invented pi, Welsh mathematician William Jones was the first to express pi as a ratio in 1707. But pies have been around long before that --approximately in 9500 BC.
So, let's celebrate this auspicious day with something that feeds our mind and body.
Here are 7 outrageously delicious pies to dish up for your favorite math geek -- or anyone else who likes pies.
1. No-bake Snickers Pie
Who doesn't love the perfect equation of Snickers and not having to slave over a hot stove?
2. Half-Moon Fried Apple Pies
A half moon is kind of like a half circle, right?
3. Nutella Cookies and Cream Pie
Cause I bet even William Jones loved Nutella.
4. Oreo Crusted Brownie Pie with Cream Cheese Icing
Science has allowed for the creation of a robot that actually dunks your Oreos for you. But it's still fun to crush them up yourself.
5. Cranberry Apple Pie
A perfect balance of tart and sweet.
6. Blueberry Goat Cheese Pie
Blueberries and goat cheese have infinite possibilities, but is best is pie.
7. Pecan Pie
It's delicious sweet. What's not to love.