Ways to know you're buying fresh fish

We’re all aware of the adage that beauty is skin deep. But let’s face it, the first thing we notice when we meet someone is their exterior beauty: their skin, their eyes, their scent, and their overall appearance. In short, we notice the way they present themselves to the outside world. And things are no different at the local fish market.

We’ve compiled a list of specific things that you can look for in a fish’s appearance to make sure you are getting the freshest available.

Like with dating, in the fish market, you have to be privy to how the exterior of each fish looks. In particular, make sure you check out the the skin and the eyes. Even the touch of the skin gives you important clues as to whether or not your choice is a worthy investment. So, size up your fish choice like you would a life partner.

Check out this list before your next trip to the fish market. It will help you to learn when a fish is good-to-go or if you need to look for other fish in the sea. Keep these tips in mind and you're sure to get the freshest fish available. Remember, don't be afraid to get up close, poke, and pry at the fish.

The fresher the fish, the tastier that it will be.

1. Eyes

Eyes are windows to the sole, or any other fish for that matter. Look for clarity and brightness.

You'd be wary of a date with dull and lifeless eyes, right? Expect no less of your fish. Not that it should be winking back at you but, a fish with cloudy eyes is an indication that it is well past its prime. Your fish should also have bulging eyes. Eyes that are sunken reveal a dehydrated fish, which means it spent more time on ice than in the water before you made your purchase.

2. Smell

There’s nothing that poses more of a deal breaker than a date who emits foul odor. You certainly wouldn’t want a date smelling fishy. If you walk into a market and your first waft smells intensely of fish then be warned, the seafood is not fresh. Truly fresh fish should smell of the sea and have an almost briny scent.

3. Skin

Skin discoloration is neither appealing on people nor fish. Both are at their height of attractiveness when the skin has a healthy sheen and flesh appears firm. Touching the flesh of your prospective fish is highly recommended if your fishmonger allows you to do so.

If you press the flesh of a fish and the skin does not bounce back, you know you have an old fish on hand. If you don’t even want to touch your fish, don’t take it home. Same goes for your date.

