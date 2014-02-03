Guy Fieri's coffee line takes mornings to Flavortown

Guy Fieri is one of America’s most polarizing food personalities. But what can we expect from a man who made a name for himself with a condiment called Donkey Sauce?

While the Food Network star is usually known for his savory dinner creations, his latest project is all about making the mornings a little more bold.

Flavortown Roasts, launching in early 2014, is Fieri’s new line of custom coffee flavors for speciality brand Keurig. According to Inside Scoop SF, the single serve cups will be available in eight different flavors ranging from the relatively benign sounding Redwood Roast (thankfully not made with real wood) to the sugary-sweet sounding Caramel Apple Bread Pudding.

“Really good coffee’s always been super important to me. It’s gotta be the real deal with big bold flavors,” Fieri said in a recent press release. “Over the past year, I’ve been working with an awesome team of coffee nuts to create a killer line that’s ready to rock!”

Can’t wait to take a trip to Flavortown? The custom blends are now available online.

Check out a few of the more outrageous flavors belcoffeow.

1. Bananas Foster

"Sweet banana, caramelized sugar and cinnamon flavors — brings me back to my days as a flambé captain!"

2. Chocolate Mint

"The rich and creamy taste of chocolate and cool, fresh mint is perfect any time of year."

3. Hot Fudge Brownie

"My chocolate on chocolate Hot Fudge Brownie coffee comes to you straight from Flavortown!"

4. Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

"All the flavor from my righteous Caramel Apple Bread Pudding stuffed into your mug."

5. Hazelnut Cinnamon Roll

"Toasted hazelnut and big cinnamon flavors make this brew dessert in a mug."