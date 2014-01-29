14 of the best Super Bowl party foods

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest party days of the year. This year, kick it up a notch with one of these delicious party recipes that go above and beyond traditional fare. From specialty pizza to spicy wings, this list has something for every football fan.

1. Mini Pizza Pockets

These mini pizza pockets are much better than the frozen kind! Just use your favorite pizza toppings to create a cheesy snack your guests will go crazy for.

Recipe: Mini Pizza Pockets

2. Healthy & Hot Popchips Poppers

Many super Bowl parties usually include fried chicken wings or double stuffed potato skins but you can still keep the party festive by swapping out a few fried items for some of these spicy poppers. The smooth, tangy cream cheese and crunchy nacho tortilla popchips compliment the jalapeno for a game day snack with just the right amount of kick.

Recipe: Healthy & Hot Popchips Poppers

3. Baked Cocktail Meatballs

These baked appetizer meatballs are packed with flavor. They are so juicy and good, you won’t miss the deep frying – and there’s also no need to simmer them in sauce. For more recipes like this visit HealthyRecipesBlogs.com.

Recipe: Baked Cocktail Meatballs

4. Catch Miami's Mahi Tacos

Envisioned by Executive Chef and Bravo's Top Chef Winner Hung Huynh, these bite-sized tacos are a perfect light snack that packs a punch when it comes to flavor. The Mahi Tacos are easy enough to prepare for any at-home chef, and they blow away the run-of-the-mill nachos and mini hotdogs.

Recipe: Catch Miami Mahi Tacos

5. Philadelphia's Fette Sau Pulled Pork

Home cooks can please their guests with a simple, easy-to-perfect recipe for the day of the big game. This recipe can be cooked in a traditional oven or backyard smoker.

Recipe: Philadelphia's Fette Sau Pulled Pork

6. Teriyaki Turkey Sliders

These fun-size burgers are perfect for party guests. They’re tasty and wholesome, but leave room for cake. The tamari and ginger give them a nice extra kick.

Recipe: Teriyaki Turkey Sliders

7. Buffalo Chicken Cups

Spicy, tangy, cheesy -- these buffalo chicken cups will be a hit at your gathering. They're bite sized and the perfect savory treat for gameday.

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Cups

8. Mini Cheeseburger Pies

This savory and fun alternative to the backyard barbecue favorite can become a staple in your kitchen.

Recipe: Mini Cheeseburger Pies

9. Tofu Mango Black Bean Salsa

This meatless dip is still protein packed. Serve with your favorite chips.

Recipe: Tofu Mango Black Bean Salsa

10. Chicken Mango Tacos

Turn your next football tailgate into a fiesta with Clinton Kelly’s Chicken Mango Tacos.

Recipe: Chicken Mango Tacos

11. Guajillo Steak Burrito

This is a flavorful burrito you can't find at your local chain restaurant. The steak is marinated with Guajillo peppers, which match perfectly with the steak. When used in moderation, the Guajillo pepper give an inviting, spicy kick to your steak.

Recipe: Guajillo Steak Burrito

12. Spicy Party Mix

This tasty, savory snack mix can be consumed for days after making. Just make sure to store it in an air tight container.

Recipe: Spicy Party Mix

13. Glazed Pepper-Bacon Poppers

These appetizing treats are simple to prep ahead of time and quick to cook. You can fill some with chicken and some with sea scallops for variety. Pork tenderloin and cubed filet meat also work very well for this.

Recipe: Glazed Pepper-Bacon Poppers

14. Spicy Chicken Corn Chowder

This versatile dish can be made vegetarian by substituting cannelloni beans for the chicken. Not into major spice? Replace the jalapeno with green bell pepper and leave out the crushed red pepper flakes or Sriracha. It will be just as tasty without the extra kick.

Recipe: Spicy Chicken Corn Chowder