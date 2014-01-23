Expand / Collapse search
Football-shaped party foods for Super Bowl

If you're looking to take your Super Bowl party to the next level, consider one of these festive football shaped foods. Not only are these recipes delicious but guests and fans alike will be wowed by their creative design. 

1. Chocolate Oatmeal Cream Pie Footballs

 (Shugary Sweets)

Oatmeal cream pies are a nostalgic favorite. These soft, chewy cookies from Shugary Sweets are the perfect treat to bring along to a Super Bowl party.

Recipe: Chocolate Oatmeal Cream Pie Footballs

2. Touchdown Mini Meatloaf

 (A Family Feast)

When you really want to impress the crowd on game day, serve up a delicious meatloaf from A Family Feast.

Recipe: Touchdown Mini Meatloaf

3. Salted Beer Soft Pretzel Footballs

 (Hungry Happenings)

These pretzels from Hungry Happenings are a fancy twist to a classic. Using store bought pizza dough makes this recipe surprisingly easy to make.

Recipe: Salted Beer Soft Pretzels

4. Super Bowl Oreo Truffles

 (Bakerella)

These tiny chocolate footballs from Bakerella will definitely be a touchdown with the entire crowd. Whether their team wins or loses, they're in for a sweet night.

Recipe: Super Bowl Oreo Truffles

5. Matcha Passion Fruit Football Bars

 ( Rosco Weber)

These fancy looking bars can be cut into any shape you like, but on game day, grab a football shaped cookie cutter for this tasty dessert from Brave Tart.

Recipe: Matcha Football Bars

6. Chocolate Covered Almond Footballs

 (Fox News)

These chocolate covered almonds sweetly decorated to look like little footballs are simple to make and will be a winner with your guests. Use them to decorate cupcakes or cakes, or simply as a small party snack.

Recipe: Chocolate Covered Almond Footballs

7. Cookies & Cream Cheese Football Dip

 (Ashton Swank)

This cream cheese dip is perfect for football season and is so simple to make. Use fruit as  dippers for a perfect, crowd-pleasing dessert.

Recipe: Cookies & Cream Cheese Football Dip

8. Football Shaped Zucchini Fritters

 (Hungry Happenings)

Beth of Hungry Happenings says these festive, football-shaped appetizers are a ton of fun to make with a group. "They are the perfect party food for football fans who want to enjoy something out of the ordinary at their Super Bowl parties."

Recipe: Football Shaped Zucchini Fritters