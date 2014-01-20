How to make Girl Scout cookie favorites at home

It's Girl Scout season again.

Since 1917, scouts have been selling their famous cookies to legions of fans.

Along with the perennial best sellers, such as Thin Mints, Do-Si-Dos, and Trefoils (all introduced in 1951), you can find Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Shortbread and Cranberry Citrus Crisps, which are new flavors to the cookie line-up this year.

Also this year, the girls can use a cool new app to track their sales, and customers can use a locater to find a seller in their area.

But for those who have hunkering for some cookies, but don't feel like waiting for the boxes to arrive at the door, here are some recipes to make your favorite cookies at home.

1. Samoas

Samoas --sometimes called Caramel Delights -- are cookies filled with caramel and coconut. No wonder they've been a favorite since they were first introduced in 1975.

Recipe: Homemade Samoas

2. Tagalongs

Those with a peanut butter and chocolate craving, these are for you.

Recipe: Homemade Tagalongs

3. Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos have an oatmeal cookie outside with a peanut butter inside. Do we have to say anymore?

Recipe: Homemade Do-Si-Dos

4. Thin Mints

Running low on those Thin Mints in the freezer? Try this recipe you can make in batches, and you'll never be without--matter what time of the year.

Recipe: Thin Mints