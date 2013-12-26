Just because something can be had for a low price does not make it a good value. It also needs to a quality product. All of these true Champagnes can be had for around $50, but taste like much more expensive bottles of bubbly. To get the most out of your sparkling dollars, try one --- or two --- of the bottles on Gayot's list of Top 10 Value Champagnes.

1. Champagne Charles Heidsieck

Brut Réserve

Price: $53

Notes of ripe nectarine and cherry plum lead to flavors of tropical fruit. The lengthy, honeyed finish has hints of toast.

2. Champagne Taittinger

Brut La Française

Price: $50

This rich Champagne with hints of toast, yellow fruit and coconut milk offers round flavors of peach and honey that lead to a long, dry finish.

3. Champagne Möet & Chandon

Impérial

Price: $50

Straw-yellow in color, this affordable sparkler offers a seductive palate with rich flavors, followed by a fresh crispness.

4. Champagne Lenoble

Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs

Price: $47

Having fled his native Alsace during World War I for the safety of Champagne, Armand-Raphaël Graser started producing "the noblest of wines" under his own label in 1920. Made from Grand Cru Chardonnay grapes grown in the Côte des Blancs, this buttery Champagne features floral aromas and stone fruit flavors.

5. Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte

2005 Brut Chardonnay Vintage

Price: $47

One of the less expensive vintage Champagnes on the market, this blanc de blancs is blended from 70 different vineyard plots and aged for at least six years. It offers fragrant floral notes and citrus aromas, a full-bodied mouthfeel and a refined finish.

6. Champagne Louis Roederer

Brut Premier

Price: $52

This Champagne features flavors of grapefruit zest and citrus with a touch of toast. On the dry side, the finish has lingering notes of butter pastry.

7. Champagne Camille Savès

Champagne Camille Savès

Brut Carte Blanche Premier Cru

Price: $49

Composed of 75 percent Pinot Noir and 25 percent Chardonnay, this dry non-vintage Champagne is normally blended from two vintages. On the palate, it offers apple and spice flavors with soft yeasty notes.

8. Champagne Devaux

Grande Réserve

Price: $50

Composed of 70 percent Pinot Noir and 30 percent Chardonnay, this fragrant Champagne displays peach and apricot aromas with floral notes. The addition of a generous amount of reserve wines (20 percent) gives it added complexity and flavor.

9. Champagne Pol Roger

Brut Réserve 'White Foil' NV

Price: $52

A delicate aroma of flowers and toast leads to a complex body that is balanced with a dry, harmonious finish.

10. Champagne Stéphane Coquillette

NV Brut Carte d'Or Premier Cru

Price: $50

A blend of two-thirds Pinot Noir and one-third Chardonnay, this dry Champagne offers fragrant floral aromas. In the mouth, it reveals berry and citrus flavors and a lively acidity.

