11 recipes for a healthy holiday

It's impossible to escape the dreaded over eating during the holidays. Eggnog, mashed potatoes and your mom's decadent chocolate cake are just too good not to indulge.

This year, swap out a few of your favorite dishes with some healthier alternatives that are still delicious.

1. Appetizer: Stuffed Mushrooms

Almost as delicious as pizza. Far fewer calories! For more recipes like this visit Healthyrecipeblogs.com.

Recipe: Stuffed Mushrooms

2. Appetizer: Baked Cocktail Meatballs

The secret is in the spices! These baked appetizer meatballs are packed with flavor. They are so juicy and good, you won’t miss the deep frying – and there’s also no need to simmer them in sauce. I usually serve these tasty little snacks with a small bowl. For more recipes like this visitHealthyRecipesBlogs.com.

Recipe: Baked Cocktail Meatballs

3. Main: Juicy Pan Fried Pork Chops

Pork chops can become dry quite easily. This two-step method below, of searing first then finishing them in a hot oven, works well with thick, 1-inch cuts, and produces juicy, flavorful chops. Choose bone-in chops for maximum juiciness. For more recipes like this visit HealthyRecipesBlogs.com.

Recipe: Juicy Pan Fried Pork Chops

4. Main: Slow Cooker Pot Roast

Flavorful, slow-cooked, tender beef, smothered with thick, rich gravy. It doesn’t get any more comfort-food than that! You can make this recipe with beef chuck roast, but it also works well with rib eye roast. For more recipes like this, visit HealthyRecipesBlogs.com.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Pot Roast

5. Main: Skinny Chicken Pot Pies

You asked for it so we delivered! Lightened-up chicken pot pies. See more at Eat Yourself Skinny.

Recipe: Skinny Chicken Pot Pies

6. Side: Lightened-Up Green Bean Casserole

This lightened-up green been casserole is a great substitute to the original recipe everyone knows and loves. This was surprisingly easy to make and leaves you with a homemade sauce that is simply swoon-worthy. See more at Eat Yourself Skinny.

Recipe: Lightened-Up Green Bean Casserole

7. Side: Lemon and Cinnamon Sweet Potatoes

Why drown your food in heavy sauces filled with fat and other ingredients when you have an abundance of herbs, spices and fresh ingredients at your disposal? Here is a simple twist on a classic. See more at Eat Yourself Skinny.

Recipe: Lemon and Cinnamon Sweet Potatoes

8. Side: Homemade Gravy

If you look at the list of ingredients of a typical commercial gravy, you’ll realize that most contain several ingredients that you would likely rather avoid, such as the flavor enhancers like disodium inosinate and disodium guanylate. Luckily, it’s very easy to make a delicious, wholesome homemade gravy. See more at HealthyRecipesBlogs.com.

Recipe: Homemade Gravy

9. Dessert: Light Tiramisu

Not a real tiramisu actually, but a lighter, yet rich, creamy and delicious creme, inspired by the flavors found in the classic Italian dessert. See more at HealthyRecipesBlogs.com.

Recipe: Light Tiramisu

10. Dessert: Cranberry-Maple Cinnamon Rolls

These cinnamon rolls, made with whole wheat flour and very little butter, are sweetened with pure maple syrup and a touch of brown sugar. They're certainly something to swoon over! See more at Eat Yourself Skinny.

Recipe: Cranberry-Maple Cinnamon Rolls

11. Dessert: Dark Chocolate Pie

A whole-wheat crust and a filling made with reduced-fat milk and low-fat Greek yogurt in lieu of heavy cream makes this dark, rich chocolate pie a bit more virtuous than others, and just as delicious. See more at HealthyRecipesBlogs.com.

Recipe: Dark Chocolate Pie