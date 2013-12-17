A food lover's guide to holiday getaways

Sure, you can stay home and slave over a hot stove cooking Christmas dinner (again). Or, you could just escape to one of these foodie winter wonderlands and indulge in holiday-inspired dishes from some of the world's finest chefs.

1. The Clifton Inn

Charlottesville, Virginia

Nestled between snow-capped trees on a hillside in Virginia wine country sits the Clifton Inn, once the home of Thomas Jefferson's daughter. The property is ushering in the holidays this year with Twelve Days of Christmas between December 13 and 24—offering reduced nightly rates starting at just $169.

Why Foodies Will Love It: The property features a vegetable-centric restaurant helmed by chef Tucker Yoder, and every guest receives a complimentary decanter of Madeira—the wine consumed at the signing of the Declaration of Independence—in their room. The Clifton Inn also offers holiday bonfires—complete with s'mores and spiked cider—and gingerbread-making classes led by Chef Yoder's wife and four children.

2. Southern Ocean Lodge

Kangaroo Island, Australia

Hovering over the edge of a cliff, the uber luxurious Southern Ocean Lodge is an oasis in the middle of the well-preserved Kangaroo Island— which, as its name suggests, teems with wildlife you won't find anywhere else.

Why Foodies Will Love It: Expect a degustation-style Christmas lunch featuring Berkshire pork and Christmas pudding ice cream. Canapés and sunset cocktails on the terrace are the perfect precursor to the "Christmas Hunt," cheerful carols and a visit from Santa.

3. Blackberry Farm

Walland, Tennessee

Blackberry Farm is a gorgeous, festive, food lover's paradise in the hills of the Smoky Mountains. The hotel offers fun holiday activities like ornament workshops, s'mores and storytelling around a bonfire, and complimentary holiday films to enjoy in your room.

Why Foodies Will Love It: You'll find multicourse feasts, farm-to-table cuisine, and wine-pairing dinners at Blackberry Farm. Additionally, you can take gingerbread-making classes, or tour the impressive 180,000-bottle cellar.

4. Meadowood

Napa Valley, California

The rustic cottages outfitted with fireplaces and terraces, and the postcard-worthy views of Napa Valley's vineyards, make Meadowood the place to be this Christmas.

Why Foodies Will Love It: In partnership with the Holly Cranston Foundation and the Napa Emergency Women's Services, the Restaurant at Meadowood will host the sixth annual The Twelve Days of Christmas. Expect 11 influential chefs to team up with Napa Valley vintners to create holiday dinners and raise money for charity.

