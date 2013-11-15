Things you didn't know about Pepsi

Diving into the world of Pepsi is a difficult one — what was once a simple drink is now an entire corporation that owns multiple other brands. You may have had no idea that Tropicana is actually a product of PepsiCo (so are IZZE, Propel, Naked Juice, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist… the list goes on!) and that every time you purchase a Frito-Lay product, you’re actually buying a PepsiCo product. That’s right, we could go on and on about all the different products that Pepsi owns — the list is seemingly endless.

The company was first started in 1898 by a North Carolina pharmacist named Caleb Bradham. Since then, it has grown into a multibillion dollar brand. And one that's not without its scandals.

Among many other things, PepsiCo is well known for some of the more shocking commercials that have been aired during the Super Bowl throughout the years, including one that featured a scantily clad Britney Spears. Then there's the mishap when Michael Jackson was severely burned filming one of his famous Pepsi commercials in 1984. And recent reports show that the company is actually losing money, as America's soda consumption declines.

Regardless of all the ups and downs that Pepsi has faced along its long and winding road, the brand has to be doing something right because they’re still doing well up against top competitors like Coca-Cola. We even did a taste test that compared the two products against one another, which resulted in far more of Pepsi's products winning the taste test, although the actual cola lost to Coca-Cola. We weren't surprised that Gatorade (a Pepsi product) was far superior than Powerade, but what was maybe surprising was the Aquafina versus Dasani taste test, in which Aquafina won.

And if history is any indicator, we’re sure that Pepsi will have plenty of new products for us to try in coming months. Even if the cola goes out of style, the corporation still has juice, energy drinks, and even chips to keep them afloat.

1. Bringing together soda and chips

PepsiCo, Inc. is the brand we know it as today due to a merger of two companies: Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay.

2. Selling abroad

Pepsi-Cola was the first American consumer product to be produced, marketed, and sold in the former Soviet Union.

3. From horse and buggy to truck

One of the first companies in the U.S. to do away with the horse-drawn carriage method of transporting product was in fact the Pepsi‐Cola Company. The company switched over to motor vehicles and no one has looked back — except maybe Budweiser what with their Clydesdales.

4. Bigger is better

Pepsi was the first beverage company to introduce the 2-liter bottle to hold larger quantities of their drinks (and for a higher price).

5. Official sponsor

If you’re a National Football League or National Baseball League fanatic, you can thank Pepsi for being the official sponsor of both leagues.

6. Getting on board with diet soda

Pepsi Light was the "original" Diet Pepsi that was considered an alternative to regular Cola. This product had a distinct lemon flavor and just one calorie.

