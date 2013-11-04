Famous drinks ordered in movies

Everyone has a favorite drink they order over and over again when they’re at the bar. These drinks become your "signature" when you’re out with friends, and everyone knows exactly what to order you if they want to buy a round. And celebrities, as well as the beloved characters they play on screen, have their favorite drinks, too.

Everyone knows that James Bond likes his martini shaken, not stirred. And The Dude would obviously have you order him a White Russian if you were buying him a drink. The Blues Brothers would declare "Three Orange Whips!" so you would take it upon yourself to do so for them while they’re hitting on the girl across the bar.

But before The Dude ordered his signature White Russian, it’s a safe bet that not everyone knew what the drink was. And you can imagine the influx in martinis ordered when James Bond first came on the scene. And there’s the Vesper, a drink that had been around for a while but one that Casino Royale certainly made even more famous. These days, you’d be hard-pressed to find a bartender who doesn’t know how to make the fabled cocktail.

Then there's Suntory Whiskey, which gained some popularity when Bill Murray’s character ordered it in "Lost in Translation". You get where we’re going here. There are hundreds of drinks that popular movie characters have ordered over the years in film history, but we came up with a list of 12 great cocktails — and their recipes — that famous characters have ordered and have since gained a pretty strong following.

So think about watching your favorite old-school movie and hunkering down with one of these cocktails. Or better yet, create a drinking game that forces you to drink a martini, a French 75, or a White Russian whenever the drink is ordered in the movie. The options are endless when it comes to these classic cocktails and their cinematic counterparts

1. White Russian: 'The Big Lebowski'

A typical White Russian is made with ice, vodka, coffee liqueur, and milk. The Dude liked his White Russians so much he ordered them throughout the entire film "The Big Lebowski".

2. Orange Whip: 'The Blues Brothers'

An Orange Whip would traditionally be one egg white, orange sherbet, and orange juice blended until smooth. The drink was made famous by "The Blues Brothers" when Burton Mercer declares, "Who wants an Orange Whip? Orange Whip? Orange Whip? Three Orange Whips!" And truthfully, we could down a couple of these ourselves.

3. French 75: 'Casablanca'

A French 75 is one of the most classic of champagne cocktails. It contains muddled sugar and lemon juice that is mixed with cognac and topped with champagne. The drink is refreshing and delicious but it was truly brought to fame in "Casablanca" when Yvonne’s boyfriend orders the drink.

4. Red Eye: 'Cocktail'

This cocktail is made with vodka, an egg, Bloody Mary mix and topped with a cold beer. This drink has been well known as a hangover cure but it was also made famous in the Tom Cruise movie "Cocktail" when Koglan asks Flannigan if he knows how to make the infamous cocktail.

5. Sweet Vermouth on the Rocks with a Twist: 'Groundhog Day'

Sweet vermouth isn’t typically ordered at a bar unless it’s in a martini and even then, most people like their martinis bone-dry. This drink was made famous by Bill Murray’s character Phil Connors in "Groundhog Day" when he orders the drink and then states, "It always makes me think of Rome, the way the sun hits the buildings in the afternoon."

6. Cosmopolitan: 'Sex and The City'

While the drink was a staple throughout the television series, at the end of the first movie the girls head out to a New York City bar to celebrate and order a round of Cosmopolitans. When Miranda asks, "Why did we stop drinking these?" Carrie responds, "Because everyone else started!" A traditional Cosmo à la the "Sex and The City" gals, is made with vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry juice, and a splash of lime cordial.

Check out the full list of famous drinks from movies.

More from The Daily Meal

10 Ways to Drink Your Vegetables

America's Best Coffee Shops

10 Delicious Ways to Drink Yourself Skinny

Favorite TV Hangout Spots: Restaurants