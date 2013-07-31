Top 10 brunch restaurants in the US

Breakfast may be the “most important meal of the day,” as the saying goes, but we think brunch gives it a run for its money. This leisurely Sunday meal brings out creativity in chefs’ kitchens (kimchi Benedict, anyone?) and gives diners one last chance to indulge before the weekend is over. To this end, GAYOT has rounded up the top 10 brunch restaurants in the U.S., presented in alphabetical order.

1. Beauty & Essex

146 Essex St.

New York, NY 10002

212-614-0146

Brunch at see-and-be-seen spot Beauty & Essex in New York offers temptations like fried chicken biscuit bites and a brunch pizzetta with housemade green chorizo, potatoes, manchego and quail eggs.

2. The Lounge

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia

One Logan Sq.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

215-963-1500

The Lounge at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia is a destination for Sunday brunch with its bountiful buffet of classic breakfast fare, sushi, dim sum, desserts and much more.

3. The Mansion Restaurant at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

2821 Turtle Creek Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75219

214-443-4747

The Mansion Restaurant at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek is Dallas’s grande dame of dining. Executive chef Bruno Davaillon’s brunch menu includes regionally influenced dishes such as “steak & eggs” with Texas Wagyu short rib, two eggs, chimichurri, pickled roots and duck fat fries.

4. Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

130 NE 40th St.

Miami, FL 33137

305-573-5550

At Michael's Genuine Food & Drink in Miami, the cuisine features seasonal (and preferably regional) ingredients, precision preparation and solid creativity. These qualities carry over into the brunch menu, which includes a kimchi Benedict made with a poached farm egg, kimchi, crispy pork belly and kimchi hollandaise.

5. Palisade

2601 W. Marina Pl.

Seattle, WA 98199

206-285-1000

Palisade is known to locals as a special occasion restaurant with commanding views of the Seattle skyline, ferry boats and the Olympic Mountains. Sunday brunch buffet is the best way to enjoy a meal here, especially for the banana-macadamia nut-sourdough griddlecakes.

6. Prospect

300 Spear St.

San Francisco, CA 94105

415-247-7770

Sprawling across the ground floor of a luxurious condominium high rise in San Francisco, Prospect is an opulent setting for equally plush food. At brunch, diners can indulge in “Peaches & Cream Pancakes,” comprising cream cheese pancakes, peach syrup, brûléed peaches, whipped mascarpone and honeycomb.

7. The Publican

837 W. Fulton Market

Chicago, IL 60607

312-733-9555

Red wine poached eggs with prosciutto, sourdough and béarnaise is just one of the interesting options that might be found on the brunch menu at The Publican, a project from Paul Kahan and the group behind Blackbird and avec in Chicago.

8. RAYA

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

One Ritz-Carlton Dr.

Dana Point, CA 92629

949-240-2000

Sunday brunch at RAYA at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is a three-course affair with never-ending Champagne. Enjoy spectacular ocean views while savoring Latin-inspired cuisine at this dining concept from chef Richard Sandoval.

9. The Restaurant at The Getty Center

The Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

310-440-6810

The Restaurant at The Getty Center boasts breathtaking views of Los Angeles as well as beautiful-to-behold contemporary cuisine presentations. At brunch, guests can select from classics like french toast or more unusual options such as duck confit "chilaquiles."

10. Woodberry Kitchen

2010 Clipper Park Rd.

Baltimore, MD 21211

410-464-8000

Urban moxie meets country simplicity at Woodberry Kitchen, a farm-to-table restaurant crafted from a vintage foundry warehouse in Baltimore. Brunch offerings might range from green tomato flatbread to wood-roasted Americana and blood sausage with pork fat potatoes, malted onions, squash slaw and mustard cream.

