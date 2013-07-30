Must-try ways to top your burger

We just can’t get enough of burgers. Whether we're eating them at our favorite restaurants, grilling them in our backyard, or frankly, just talking about them, they’re always on our mind this summer.

So, how do we keep from getting bored of our burgers? By thinking of all of the different ways to make them, of course. We’ve already covered a whole slew of burger topics — like all of our favorite burger recipes, how to make a truly delicious veggie burger, how to dress them, and even gluten-free ways to enjoy them, so now we’re turning our attention to a new category of burger beauty: how to top them.

While lettuce, a slice of tomato, and a few rings of red onion is the traditional, and quite delicious, way to enjoy your burger, there’s a whole other world of toppings that can elevate your burger into something new altogether. Toppings have the ability to redefine your burger, and can help you kill two birds with one stone when you’re having multiple cravings. How good is a thick tomato, a slice of melted mozzarella cheese, and a leaf of fresh basil on your burger when you’re craving Italian food?

You’ve probably seen the fried egg trick before, but did you know that it was an Australian tradition? And that they also add pickled beets and grilled onions, as well? We can’t wait to try it. And here’s a common technique from Rome’s Jewish ghetto: topping a freshly grilled burger with lemon juice and a little lemon zest. It’s refreshing and bright, and truly delicious. And for when you can’t decide between the grilled burgers and pulled pork at your cookout, we say just eat both together.

These ideas range from inspiration from past recipes we’ve seen to new and craved-for ideas, and as is the theme with burgers, we’re constantly thinking of more. Here are our top 10 must-try toppings for our burgers this summer, and they should be yours, too. Can you help us add to our list?

1. Jam and Brie

The combination of Brie and cranberry sauce is the perfect topping to a classic turkey sandwich, especially around Thanksgiving, but we think it could bode well for burgers, too. Use fresh jam from your summer berries as a substitute for cranberry sauce.

2. Caesar Salad

You’re probably already enjoying a nice heap of it on your plate, so why not just top your burger with Caesar salad for an interesting twist on classic lettuce? The creamy dressing is a great substitution for cheese, and the lettuce adds freshness and texture.

3. Peaches and Cheddar

More and more, we’re seeing a play on sweet and savory with burger recipes, and that made us crave some Cheddar and peaches. As one of our favorite summer stone fruits, a peach adds refreshing flavors and texture to the burger, and a sharp Cheddar cheese balances its sweetness.

4. Lemon Juice

This was enjoyed by one of the staff writers at The Daily Meal while they were visiting Rome’s Jewish ghetto. A freshly grilled burger was given a squeeze of lemon and a sprinkle of fresh lemon zest for a simple and refreshing take on a burger.

5. Pulled Pork

There’s nothing like the dilemma of choosing between pulled pork and a burger at a summer barbecue, so we say do both! This pastrami burger proves to us that there’s never too much meat on your burger, ever.

