Unique McDonald’s meals from around the world

One of best-known chains around the world, McDonald’s is a global force in the fast-food industry and consistently shows no signs of slowing down. Its popularity has remained unaffected by lawsuits and exposés, a testament to the questionable, albeit valid magnetism of its brand.

Even though we might not want to admit it, many of us get a small feeling of comfort when we see a McDonald’s while traveling in a foreign country. The notion that even thousands of miles away from home, a double quarter pounder with cheese is not that far can be reassuring.

To be expected, though, McDonald's abroad have menus that are tailored to their home country. These foreign McDonald's menus include combos that might seem surprising to us, but make perfect sense to the demographic in a given location.

For a better understanding of what one can find where, we’ve taken a look at different menus around the world to collect some of the most unique McDonald’s offerings. For example, in India (where cows are generally sacred) the two all-beef patties typically found in a Big Mac were replaced with two chicken patties to create the Maharaja Mac. And in France, you can order a McBaguette, which comes with a variety of different options like fried chicken or beef on the classic French bread.

But classic McDonald's lovers needn't worry: No matter where you go, any given McDonald’s combo can be ordered with the option of french fries and a Coca-Cola. The differences around the world did surprise us, though, so check out our slideshow to see how the menus change in different countries.

1. Maharaja Mac Meal, India

McDonald’s replaced the Big Mac's two all-beef patties with chicken to create the Maharaja Mac in order to cater to Indians who consider cows sacred. Although you can get the Maharaja Mac with fries and a Coke, they also offer sides like the Vegetable Pizza McPuff that are unique to India.

2. McArabia Pita, Middle East

The McArabia Pita comes with chicken or beef patties, onions, and traditional tahini sauce on a pita bread sandwich. Don’t expect any special sides — outlets in the Middle East keep to the American classic standard with french fries and a Coke.

3. Samurai Pork Burger, Thailand

The Samurai Pork Burger from Thailand is a pork patty that comes with teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo. Forget apple pie for dessert — visitors to McDonald’s in Thailand can try corn and pineapple pies, which you won’t find here in the U.S.

4. McBaguette, France

French McDonald’s are unique for more reasons than just their McBaguette combo option, a sandwich that comes with a choice of breaded chicken, ham and cheese, or hamburger and is topped with two hashbrowns. The country's McDonald’s are known for being some of the most sophisticated in the world, and are designed like French sidewalk cafés. If you go to a McDonald’s in France, expect to find macarons and crêpes as well as the McBaguette and Coke combo.

5. The McFiesta Burger, Argentina

The McFiesta Burger is essentially just a regular McDonald’s quarter pounder, but with mayonnaise instead of ketchup. Sides and desserts are standard here, too, with french fries and Coca-Cola, but dessert gets a little fancier with the option of an Oreo cone to hold your ice cream.

