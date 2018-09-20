Stars then and now
">
Sally Field
Actress Sally Field was all smiles attending a book signing for her memoir, titled "In Pieces."
(Getty/Splash)
sally-field
Bob Newhart
Comedy legend Bob Newhart
celebrated his 89th birthday with friends and loved ones at Madeo in West Hollywood. For more photos of Newhart, visit x17online.com
.
(Getty/X17)
bob-newhart
Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall, recognized by "Sex and the City" fans as Samantha Jones, attended a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life and Work of Sir Peter Hall CBE at Westminster Abbey in London.
(Getty/Splash)
kim-cattrall
Catherine Bach
Catherine Bach, best known for playing Daisy Duke in the hit series "The Dukes of Hazzard," was seen enjoying a night out in Los Angeles.
(Getty/Splash)
catherine-bach
Adam Sandler
Former "Saturday Night Live" star Adam Sandler, who also found fame in Hollywood with films like "Happy Gilmore," "The Wedding Singer" and "The Waterboy," was seen sporting a completely different look while enjoying a bike ride with his daughters. For more photos of Sandler, visit x17online.com
.
(Getty/X17)
adam-sandler
Debbie Gibson
(Getty/Splash)
debbie-gibson
Marilu Henner
Former "Taxi" star Marilu Henner
was seen at New York City's Build Series where she dished on life after starring in the iconic sitcom.
(Getty/Splash)
marilu-henner
Suzanne Somers
"Three's Company" star Suzanne Somers
was all smiles after savoring an Italian dinner in West Hollywood.
(Getty/Splash)
suzanne-somers
Joan Collins
"Dynasty" star Joan Collins arrived at West Hollywood's Craig's restaurant for a glamorous night out on the town.
(Getty/Splash)
joan-collins
Tina Louise
Tina Louise is best-known for playing movie star Ginger Grant on "Gilligan's Island," a role she largely tried to distance herself from after the show wrapped. She refused to sign on for any of the revivals that the rest of the cast particpated in. She's recently acted in films like "The Happy Ending" and "The Stepford Wives." Here, the star is seen on June 14, 2018, stepping out for movie screening in NYC.
(Getty)
tina-louise
Brigitte Bardot
'60s sex symbol Brigitte Bardot
met with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris to discuss animal conditions in France. The French actress founded the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which is dedicated to the protection of animals. MORE: THROWBACK TIME — CELEBRITY FLASHBACK PHOTOS
(Splash/Getty)
brigitte-bardot
Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell, best known for starring in the hit '90s show "Party of Five," as well as the 1996 horror film "Scream" looked glamorous on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of "Skyscraper."
(Zuma/Dimension Films)
neve-campbell
Marlo Thomas
(Splash/Getty)
marlo-thomas
Ali Larter
Ali Larter, the '90s screen siren who starred in popular film and TV shows during the '90s and early 200s, such as "Dawson's Creek," "Final Destination," and "Legally Blonde," among others, was spotted partying during Golden Globes night. The actress is 41. MORE: ALI LARTER TALKS GETTING IN SHAPE FOR 'RESIDENT EVIL'
(Splash/Getty)
ali-larter
Alison Arngrim
(Splash/Getty)
alison-arngrim
Erin Murphy
(Splash/Getty)
erin-murphy
Lynda Carter
(Splash/Getty)
lynda-carter
Pierce Brosnan
(X17/Getty)
pierce-brosnan
Bo Derek
(Splash/Getty)
bo-derek
Ginger Spice
(Splash/Getty)
ginger-spice
Baby Spice
(Splash/Getty)
baby-spice
Christie Brinkley
(Splash/Getty)
christie-brinkley
Heather Thomas
(X17/Getty)
heather-thomas
Julie Andrews
(Splash/Getty)
julie-andrews
Lucy Lawless
(Instagram/Getty)
lucy-lawless
Loretta Swit
(Splash/Getty)
loretta-swit
Don Johnson
(X17/Getty)
don-johnson
Olsen Twins
(Splash/Getty)
olsen-twins
Julie Newmar
(Hollywood Museum/Getty)
julie-newmar
Jeremy Miller
Former child star Jeremy Miller, best known for his portrayal of Ben Seaver on the hit '80s sitcom "Growing Pains," was spotted at the Hollywood Museum for their "REAL TO REEL" exhibition. MORE: CUE THE NOSTALGIA! FAVORITE TV REUNIONS
(Hollywood Museum/Getty)
jeremy-miller
Kathleen Turner
Actress and director Kathleen Turner, whose famous raspy voice nabbed her the voice of Jessica Rabbit in 1988's "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," met fans at Supanova Sydney for a special Q&A.
(Splash/Playboy)
kathleen-turner
Loni Anderson
Loni Anderson stunned audiences with her youthful apperance when she attended the TrevorLIVE LA Gala in Los Angeles. Anderson starred in hit shows, like "WKRP in Cincinnati" and "The Love Boat." MORE: HOLLYWOOD'S BEST BIKINI BODS OVER 40
(Splash/Getty)
loni-anderson