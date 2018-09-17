Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

Emmys

Emmy Awards 2018 red carpet looks
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Scarlett Johansson

ScarJo looked wicked in white.
(AP)

Padma Lakshmi

The "Top Chef" host knows how to bring the heat outside of the kitchen. She strutted her stuff in a sexy red dress at the Emmys.
(AP)

Heidi Klum

The model enver fails to bring her A-game on the red carpet and tonight was no different.
(AP)

Issa Rae

The "Insecure" creator and star looked radiant in her baby blue jumpsuit.
(AP)

Aidy Bryant

The "Saturday Night Live" beauty donned a princess-pink knee-length dress complete with sparkled details.
(AP)

Emmy Awards 2018 red carpet looks

More From Our Sponsors