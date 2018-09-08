Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

Style

Stars who think bras are tops
Saving money or showing off? These celebs decided a shirt simply isn't necessary when you've got a great bra.
">

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn rocked a fun, floral suit and lilac bra as she attended the "Predator" photocall at Villamagna hotel in Madrid, Spain. For more photos of Munn, visit x17online.com.
(X17)

Josie Canseco

Josie Canseco, the model daughter of baseball player Jose Canseco and former Hooters waitress Jessica Canseco, was spotted in New York City on a wintry night wearing lace and not much else.
(Splash)

Frances Bean Cobain

Frances Bean Cobain (L) visited the Eiffel Tower with her mother Courtney Love (R) before sitting front row at Saint Laurent show in Paris. The 25-year-old is the daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. For more photos of Cobain, visit X17online.com.
(X17)

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio attended the 2017 amfAR Gala Milano during Italy's Milan Fashion Week wearing an eye-popping look. The 36-year-old Brazilian bombshell is best recognized as a Victoria's Secret Angel.
(Splash)

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Delilah Belle Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, wore a bra top and showed off her midriff as she left The Blind Dragon in West Hollywood.
(Splash)

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian sported a sheer black blouse and a mesh bra underneath, which were paired with ripped jeans and heels. For more photos of the 38-year-old reality TV star, visit x17online.com.
(X17)

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron wore a Dior bra top at the world premiere of the film "Atomic Blonde" at Potsdamer Square Theatre in Berlin, Germany. For more photos of the 41-year-old actress, visit x17online.com.
(X17)

Sara Sampaio

Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio attended the premiere for "The Clapper" during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City wearing a sheer lace bra-top showcasing her famous assets. MORE: 23 CAN'T MISS MOVIE PREMIERES, TALKS AND GALAS FROM THE TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL
(Getty)

Kesha

The "Rising Star" judge left very little to the imagination when she stepped out in a see-through top that showed off her bra. A sheer piece of material doesn't count as a top, Kesha. For more pictures of the singer, go to X17online.com.

(X17online.com)

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union took the idea of a crop top a bit too far. The 41-year-old showed off her toned tummy in a Swarovski crystals-encrusted bra-like top at the Met Gala in New York. For more pictures of Union, go to X17online.com.

(X17online)

Jennifer Hudson

Singer Jennifer Hudson's black bra played peekaboo under her short white dress on the red carpet at the BET Honors 2014 in Washington.

(Reuters)

Britney Spears

It looks like the pop star forgot to finish getting dressed when she performed in a sequined bra and underwear number. Put some clothes on Britney!

(Reuters)

Courtney Stodden

Oh, Courtney, we knew we'd find you here. The bombshell, pictured with ex Doug Hutchison, loves to show off her assets, whether it's a bra top or itsy bitsy skirt. (Or both.)

See more photos of Courtney at X17online.com.

(X17online.com)

Selena Gomez

Selena kept it cute in her retro-style bra top at the 25th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

(Reuters)

Salma Hayek

Salma's shirt seems, well, pretty pointless in this situation.

See more photos of Salma at X17online.com.

(X17online.com)

Rihanna

When Riri isn't wearing a bra as a top, she's often spotted wearing a top with no bra. But hey, if you've got it, flaunt it, right? 

See more photos of Rihanna at X17online.com.

(X17online.com)

Nicki Minaj

Nicki wore this outfit to the Cheesecake Factory, and we doubt anyone kept their eyes on their food.

See more photos of Nicki at X17online.com.

(X17online.com)

Miley Cyrus

Miley wore this while accepting the honor of Style Icon at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards. Parents, be very afraid.

(Reuters)

Lily Aldridge

OK, Lily, we'll give you this one. When you're a Victoria's Secret Angel, a bra is the uniform.

(Reuters)

Kim Kardashian

Yes, Kim did wear a dress over her bra and panties, but the reality star clearly wanted to give a peek at what was underneath.

See more photos of Kim at X17online.com.

(X17online.com)

Katy Perry

Katy has worn her fair share of show-stopping bras (cupcakes, anyone?), so this printed one actually seems modest, even when worn as a top.

(Reuters) 

 

Lady Gaga

Gaga is a repeat bra-as-top offender. Anyone surprised?

(At least she remembered her pasties!)

See more photos of Lady Gaga at X17online.com.

(X17online.com)

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga's brief appearance at The Abbey, a gay bar in West Hollywood, involved listening to her own song while wearing nothing but a black lace bra and shorts.

See more photos of Lady Gaga at X17online.com.

(/X17online.com)

Elle Fanning

The actress is often spotted working out in just her bra, but she's so fit, why not?

See more photos of Elle at X17online.com.

(Lek/X17online.com)

Stars who think bras are tops

Saving money or showing off? These celebs decided a shirt simply isn't necessary when you've got a great bra.

More From Our Sponsors