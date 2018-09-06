Fox News
Burt Reynolds 1936-2018
Burt Reynolds at the Florida State University Seminoles in the early 1950s.

(Getty)

Burt Reynolds in 1960.

(Getty)

Burt Reynolds and director Paul Bogart shooting 'Hawk' in 1966.

(AP)

Miko Mayama and Burt Reynolds in a scene of the 1969 film 'Impasse.'

(United Artists/Getty)

Burt Reynolds and Diana Hyland in 1971.

(ABC archives via Getty)

Dinah Shore and Burt Reynolds appear together in Los Angeles on November 5, 1971.

(AP)

Burt Reynolds in 'Deliverance' in 1972.

(Getty)

Sally Field talks with Burt Reynolds on the set of the 1978 film 'Hooper.'

(Warner Brothers/Getty)

Burt Reynolds and Sally Field in the 1977 film 'Smokey and the Bandit.'

(Michael Ochs Archives/Getty)

Burt Reynolds as Bo 'Bandit' Darville in 1977.

(Getty Images)

Burt Reynolds and Dom DeLuise at Reynolds' Walk of Fame Star ceremony in March 1978.

(Getty)

Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson during 17th Annual People's Choice Awards at Paramount Studios in Hollywood in 1990.

(Ron Galella/WireImage)

Burt Reynolds with his Golden Globe Award for 'Boogie Nights,' next to Julianne Moore in 1998.

(REUTERS)

Burt Reynolds at the Wizard World in Chicago Comic Con in 2015.

(AP)

Loni Anderson and Burt Reynolds during a court session on child support and visitation issues.

(AP, File)

Burt Reynolds at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.

(Mike Winde/Getty, File)

